    A look at Kate Moss’s net worth amidst Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial

    First Published May 26, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Johnny Depp’s ex-lover, supermodel Kate Moss is back in the news since the time she testified in favour of Johnny Depp in the ongoing defamation case that he has filed against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

    Johnny Depp’s former lover briefly testified on Wednesday in the defamation suit that he has filed against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The 48-year-old supermodel made her appearance in the court through a video link as a rebuttal witness. She appeared for Depp's team after Heard brought up Moss' name early this month during her testimony in the court. During her testimony, Moss denied all allegations of Depp pushing her down the stairs during the time they were in a relationship. She testified that she fell after a rainstorm, hurting her back and that Depp, instead, had brought her medical attention. While Moss’ testimony was anticipated by Depp’s team, it is yet to be ascertained the impact it will have on the case. Meanwhile, take a look at the supermodel’s net worth.

    Born as Katherine Ann Moss in Croydon, London, on January 16, 1974, Kate Moss was raised with a younger brother and a half-sister in Addiscombe and Sanderstead. Her parents separated when Kate was only 13 years old.

    Kate Moss began her modelling career in 1988, at the age of 14, when she was noticed by Sarah Doukas, the founder of Storm Management. At 16, she got her big break after the “Levis for Girls’ campaign was started.

    As of 2022, Kate Moss’ net worth is reported to be around $70 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Her assets and value make her the world’s highest-paid model.

    Kate Moss’ net worth overshadows other highly-paid models such as Kendall Jenner and Naomi Campbell. There was a brief period in 2009 when she was listed on the Rich List. She was also the 1,348th richest person in the United Kingdom and had a net worth of £40 million at the time.

    Kate Moss reportedly paid around £ 2 million for a 10-bedroom home in Little Faringdon, Oxfordshire Cotswold, in 2003. She also brought a lavish house in London’s Highgate neighbourhood in 2011, reportedly.

