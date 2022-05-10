Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hilary Duff goes nude for a magazine photoshoot, pics inside

    Actor-singer Hilary Duff goes bold for a photoshoot as she poses nude for the camera.

    Hilary Duff goes nude for a magazine photoshoot, pics inside drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 10, 2022, 11:06 PM IST

    Hilary Duff is one of the most popular actors and singers in the West. The ‘Come Clean’ singer has worked hard to earn the successful tag in her professional life. Hilary has crooned several superhit songs including, Fly, Metamorphosis, What Dreams Are Made Of, Sparks, So Yesterday and many more. She has crossed several hurdles to reach the position where she proudly stands today. Whether it is her professional front, family or her health, the singer has worked hard to achieve the best on all fronts. And thus, she proudly showed off her toned figure by posing nude for a women’s health magazine’s May/June edition, gracing the cover page of it.

    It is no crash diet that Hilary Duff took to achieve the fit figure that she now boasts of. Telling the magazine, she said that she is proud of what she has achieved, and she wants women to understand that it took her time to reach there.

    Take a look at the pictures here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff)

     “I am proud that it’s produced three children for me,” Hilary Duff said while talking about her body. “I have gotten to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has gone through,” added the actor-singer.

    ALSO READ: 10 seductive pics of Tiffany Toth that prove why is she’s a Playboy Playmate

    The 34-year-old actor went on to reveal that the nude poses she gave which turned out to be stunning pictures, were not only her job but more hands helping her achieve the perfect look for the camera. “I also want people to know a makeup artist was there putting glow all over my body and someone put me in the most flattering position,” she added.

    ALSO READ:  7 drool-worthy pics of singer Maren Morris, including her topless Playboy photoshoot; check out

    But before the revealing photoshoot, Hilary Duff had to undergo a massive physical transformation that required a mix of workouts comprising strength training, cardio, and stretching four days a week. She further added that she slept enough and felt better. Now that Hilary Duff is no longer prepping for another nude photo shoot, her vigorous workouts have slowed down.

    Last Updated May 10, 2022, 11:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cannes 2022 Nayanthara Pooja Hegde Akshay Kumar these stars to walk the red carpet drb

    Cannes 2022: Nayanthara, Pooja Hegde, Akshay Kumar, these stars to walk the red carpet

    Malayalam superstar Mohanlal released the first look poster of 'Headmaster' RBA

    Malayalam superstar Mohanlal released the first look poster of 'Headmaster'

    Here is what Priyanka Chopra Jonas is up to after her daughter arrives home drb

    Here's what Priyanka Chopra Jonas is up to after her daughter arrives home

    Santoor legend Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passes away at 84 drb

    Santoor legend Pandit Shivkumar Sharma no more; PM Modi pays tribute

    Is Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files ban in Singapore? Read details RBA

    Is Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files ban in Singapore? Read details

    Recent Stories

    football End of an era! EA Sports and FIFA part ways; call to join EA Sports FC club grows snt

    End of an era! EA Sports and FIFA part ways; call to join EA Sports FC club grows

    football 'Madness': Sensational Haaland and Alvarez in Man City's kitty send fans into a tizzy snt

    'Madness': Sensational Haaland and Alvarez in Man City's kitty send fans into a tizzy

    Rome Masters 2022: Netizens happy as Novak Djokovic comfortably dispatches Aslan Karatsev-ayh

    Rome Masters 2022: Netizens happy as Novak Djokovic comfortably dispatches Aslan Karatsev

    Snakeskin found in food; officials shut down Kerala restaurant - gps

    Snakeskin found in food; officials shut down Kerala restaurant

    Mother-son pilot duo fly plane together on Mother's Day, viral video delighted netizens - gps

    Mother-son pilot duo fly plane together on Mother’s Day, viral video delighted netizens

    Recent Videos

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon
    Watch Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta district

    WATCH: Tornado hits Assam’s Barpeta district

    Video Icon