Hilary Duff goes nude for a magazine photoshoot, pics inside

Hilary Duff is one of the most popular actors and singers in the West. The ‘Come Clean’ singer has worked hard to earn the successful tag in her professional life. Hilary has crooned several superhit songs including, Fly, Metamorphosis, What Dreams Are Made Of, Sparks, So Yesterday and many more. She has crossed several hurdles to reach the position where she proudly stands today. Whether it is her professional front, family or her health, the singer has worked hard to achieve the best on all fronts. And thus, she proudly showed off her toned figure by posing nude for a women’s health magazine’s May/June edition, gracing the cover page of it.

It is no crash diet that Hilary Duff took to achieve the fit figure that she now boasts of. Telling the magazine, she said that she is proud of what she has achieved, and she wants women to understand that it took her time to reach there.

Take a look at the pictures here:

“I am proud that it’s produced three children for me,” Hilary Duff said while talking about her body. “I have gotten to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has gone through,” added the actor-singer.

The 34-year-old actor went on to reveal that the nude poses she gave which turned out to be stunning pictures, were not only her job but more hands helping her achieve the perfect look for the camera. “I also want people to know a makeup artist was there putting glow all over my body and someone put me in the most flattering position,” she added.

But before the revealing photoshoot, Hilary Duff had to undergo a massive physical transformation that required a mix of workouts comprising strength training, cardio, and stretching four days a week. She further added that she slept enough and felt better. Now that Hilary Duff is no longer prepping for another nude photo shoot, her vigorous workouts have slowed down.