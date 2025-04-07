Entertainment

Tahira Kashyap to Hina Khan: 6 actresses who battled breast cancer

Tahira Kashyap

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, Tahira Kashyap, has also had breast cancer. However, she recently revealed that she has breast cancer again after 7 years

Hina Khan

Hina Khan revealed some time ago that she is battling stage 3 breast cancer

Mahima Chaudhary

Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhary's name is also included in this list. She has also battled breast cancer

Chhavi Mittal

TV actress Chhavi Mittal was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022. However, she is now cancer-free

Mumtaz

Popular actress Mumtaz has also had breast cancer. However, she is now cured

Barbara Mori

Barbara Mori, who appeared with Hrithik Roshan in the film Kite, has had breast cancer

Raja Saab to Fauji: 7 Exciting upcoming movies of superstar Prabhas

(PHOTOS) Sara Tendulkar inspired 7 office outfits; Check here

Ram Gopal Verma birthday: 5 films of the director you must watch

THIS is Pakistan's richest Hindu actor; Check net worth here