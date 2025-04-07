Tahira Kashyap to Hina Khan: 6 actresses who battled breast cancer

Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, Tahira Kashyap, has also had breast cancer. However, she recently revealed that she has breast cancer again after 7 years
Hina Khan revealed some time ago that she is battling stage 3 breast cancer
Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhary's name is also included in this list. She has also battled breast cancer
TV actress Chhavi Mittal was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022. However, she is now cancer-free
Popular actress Mumtaz has also had breast cancer. However, she is now cured
Barbara Mori, who appeared with Hrithik Roshan in the film Kite, has had breast cancer
