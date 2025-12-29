Fresh from the massive box office success of Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh is spending quality time with wife Deepika Padukone and family. The star couple was recently spotted in New York City, enjoying the festive holiday season

Ranveer Singh, who is currently enjoying a dream run at the box office with Dhurandhar, seems to have taken a well-earned break with wife Deepika Padukone and close family members. The couple was recently seen in New York City, with fan-captured photos and videos quickly gaining traction online.

According to social media posts shared by fans, Ranveer was spotted at a bar in New York, where he warmly posed for photographs. The fan who shared the images described the meeting as an unexpected and memorable experience, expressing admiration for the actor. When asked about the location, the fan clarified that the meeting took place at a bar in the city.

In the viral pictures, Ranveer appeared relaxed and cheerful, while Deepika was seen standing beside Ranveer’s sister, Ritika Bhavnani. Surrounded by Christmas lights and festive décor, the visuals suggest that the couple is fully embracing the holiday spirit in the city.

Adding to the buzz, a fan-run page dedicated to the couple shared a video of Ranveer enjoying ice cream while walking through New York’s streets, which were glowing with Christmas decorations. The clip further reinforced the sense that the actor is taking time off to unwind after the intense success of his latest release.

Dhurandhar Box Office Triumph

Nearly four weeks after its theatrical release, Dhurandhar continues to attract audiences and dominate the box office. The spy action thriller has now crossed Rs 668 crore net in India, securing a place among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. In doing so, it has surpassed Kalki 2898 AD, which had collected Rs 646.31 crore domestically.

This milestone places Dhurandhar firmly in the top 10 highest-earning Indian films ever and marks it as one of the biggest commercial successes of 2025. Trade analysts note that the film’s performance is particularly notable for its sustained footfalls, rather than reliance solely on an explosive opening weekend.

About the Film

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian intelligence officer sent undercover into Pakistan to dismantle terror and crime networks based in Karachi. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan in pivotal roles. Following its phenomenal reception, a sequel titled Dhurandhar Part 2 has already been announced and is scheduled for release in March 2026.