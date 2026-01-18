Hichki to Talaash: Exploring Rani Mukerji’s 5 Biggest Box Office Hits Ever
Rani Mukerji is trending with the exciting Mardaani 3 trailer, earning praise from fans. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and releasing January 30, here’s a look at her highest-grossing films.
15
Image Credit : facebook
Hichki
Hichki (2018) is Rani Mukerji's highest-grossing film. This comedy-drama, directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, was made on a 20 crore budget and earned 209.72 crores.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : facebook
Talaash
The 2012 crime thriller Talaash, directed by Reema Kagti, starred Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Made on a 71 crore budget, the movie grossed 180.83 crores worldwide.
35
Image Credit : facebook
Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
Karan Johar's 2006 romantic drama, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, featured a star-studded cast. Made with a 50 crore budget, the film went on to earn a total of 113 crores.
45
Image Credit : facebook
Veer-Zaara
Yash Chopra's 2004 romantic epic, Veer-Zaara, starred Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta. The film was produced on a budget of 23 crores and collected 107 crores at the box office.
55
Image Credit : instagram
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Karan Johar's 1998 directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, was a massive success. Made on a 10 crore budget, the romantic comedy earned 106.73 crores and was Rani's first hit.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos