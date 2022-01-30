Here's what Disha Patani did this Sunday; actress gives major fitness inspiration

Disha Patani's latest video is here to remind you just why you need to stick to your fitness goals this year.

Bollywood actress Disha Patani took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of practising cartwheels and backflips. The actress shared a video on Sunday evening that has impressed many, received many positive comments and heart-fire emoticons. The talented actress video has background music from 'The Weekend'.



Disha's rumoured beau Tiger Shroff also commented on the clip as he wrote, Clean and added fire, clapping hands and heart eyes emoticons. Some social media users called her 'tigress', hinting at her rumoured relationship with Tiger Shroff.



This Sunday, Disha spent time at the gym practising some daredevil stunts with the help of an instructor. She wore a comfortable red outfit and wowed her fans in the action-packed video. Watch the video here



Disha is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood with perfectly toned abs, and her motivation never seems to die. She recently shared a video of herself running and jumping high up in the air before kicking a punching bag mid-air. The video went viral and received heaps of praise.



The actress is always working out or practising martial arts and gymnastics as she is one of the fittest and most stunning ladies. She is also performing some fantastic action sequences in her next, Ek Villain Returns.