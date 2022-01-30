  • Facebook
    Here's what Disha Patani did this Sunday; actress gives major fitness inspiration

    First Published Jan 30, 2022, 10:30 PM IST
    Disha Patani's latest video is here to remind you just why you need to stick to your fitness goals this year.

    Bollywood actress Disha Patani took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of practising cartwheels and backflips. The actress shared a video on Sunday evening that has impressed many, received many positive comments and heart-fire emoticons. The talented actress video has background music from 'The Weekend'.
     

    Disha's rumoured beau Tiger Shroff also commented on the clip as he wrote, Clean and added fire, clapping hands and heart eyes emoticons. Some social media users called her 'tigress', hinting at her rumoured relationship with Tiger Shroff.
     

    This Sunday, Disha spent time at the gym practising some daredevil stunts with the help of an instructor. She wore a comfortable red outfit and wowed her fans in the action-packed video. Watch the video here
     

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    Disha is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood with perfectly toned abs, and her motivation never seems to die. She recently shared a video of herself running and jumping high up in the air before kicking a punching bag mid-air. The video went viral and received heaps of praise.
     

    The actress is always working out or practising martial arts and gymnastics as she is one of the fittest and most stunning ladies. She is also performing some fantastic action sequences in her next, Ek Villain Returns. Also Read: Salman Khan is no more single; actor hints at having a girlfriend while talking to Shehnaaz Gill

    A few weeks ago, Disha and Tiger were seen spending their beach holiday in the Maldives. She shared some fantastic pictures of her in a bikini from her vacay. She posted a picture where she could be seen lying in a pool of water and shared some images of the scenic beauty around her. On the work front, Disha Patani will soon be seen in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra. The film is an action-thriller directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Also Read:Kajol tests COVID-19 positive; shares daughter Nysa's picture for positive vibes

     

