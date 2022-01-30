  • Facebook
    Kajol tests COVID-19 positive; shares daughter Nysa's picture for positive vibes

    A few minutes ago, Kajol informed her fans that she had tested positive and dropped a photo of Nysa 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 30, 2022, 9:54 AM IST
    Kajol is the latest celeb to join the list of Bollywood stars who have tested COVID-19 positive in the third wave amid the Omicron scare. The actress has informed her fan of the news via a post on social media and her daughter, Nysa's picture.

    Kajol chose to share a photo of Nysa as she gave a beautiful smile, it seemed like it was clicked during a wedding. Nysa is seen flaunting her Mehendi along with a cocktail ring. Calling Nysa's smile, the 'sweetest' in the world, Kajol wrote, "Tested positive and I really don't want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let's just stick to the sweetest smile in the world! Miss u @nysadevgan and yes I can see the eye roll!" 

    Celebs and fans quickly wished Kajol get well soon as they flooded the comments section. Priyanka Chopra flattered Nysa and commented on Kajol’s post, “She’s stunning,” adding a heart-eyes emoji. 

    A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

    Nysa is currently in Mumbai with her family. She was away from home for a few years because of her studies, she was studying in Singapore at the United World College of South East Asia. It is reported that she has now moved to Switzerland for higher studies. Nysa completed her education from Dhirubhai Ambani School, Mumbai. 

    Also Read: Why Kajol, Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa is in the news? Read details

    Will Nysa Devgan enter Bollywood? Ajay Devgan said that his daughter is busy with her studies and has no such intentions, but she can change her mind. Nysa is always in the news for various reasons, from her outfits to being called the female version of Ajay, she has faced many flaks on social media. Nysa was also trolled for her skin tone when photographers snapped her at the airport. 

    Also Read: Kajol, Ajay Devgan's daughter Nysa trolled; 'How did she get so fair?', some call her 'stunning'

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2022, 9:54 AM IST
