Image Credit : Social Media

Aamir Khan rented four luxurious flats in Pali Hill's Wilnomona building for Rs 24.5 lakh per month, according to paperwork obtained by Zapkey.com. According to Zapkey, the actor has signed a five-year leasing deal (May 2025 to May 2030) with a 45-month lock-in period. Rent will increase by 5% every year.

The actor paid a stamp duty of Rs 4 lakh and a registration cost of Rs 2,000. Aamir Khan has also made a security deposit of Rs 1.46 crore.