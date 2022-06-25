Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's how 'King of Romance' Shah Rukh Khan feels about starring in action film 'Pathaan'

    First Published Jun 25, 2022, 8:35 PM IST

    Directed by "War" helmer Siddharth Anand, Shah Rukh Khan starrer "Pathaan" is billed as "a high-octane spy thriller".

    Image: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

    For somebody who is known as the 'King of Romance', starring in an out-and-out action film like "Pathaan" was nothing less than a dream come true opportunity, says superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The 56-year-old star returns to the silver screen with the upcoming Yash Raj Films project, the first look of which was released on Saturday on the occasion of Khan's 30 years in the movies.

    Also read: 30 years of Shah Rukh Khan: Makers reveal actor’s look from Pathaan

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Directed by "War" helmer Siddharth Anand, "Pathaan" is billed as "a high-octane spy thriller". Khan said he came on board the film at a time when he wasn't enjoying the process of filmmaking, but the project brought him back on sets. "I wasn't enjoying the process of filmmaking, which is most important for me, even more than the film itself. When we started shooting 'Pathaan', it was a lot of fun and action. It's the kind of film I always wanted to do for 30 years. I've always thought of myself as somebody who can do cool action and stuff," the superstar said during his first Instagram Live. 

    Image Credit: Instagram

    The actor quipped even though he was trying to be "macho" in his fifties, he is hopeful that people would like him as an action hero. "In 'Pathaan', I'm doing all this action which I wanted to do when I was in my twenties. It's a little late. At the age of 56, I'm trying to be macho and solid and trying to make it work, but I think Siddharth and the whole action team has put in a lot of effort. I hope I will look like a good action hero." 

    Image Credit: Instagram

    In his three-decade-long career, Khan has given life to many iconic characters -- be it Raj, from "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" or Rahul from "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai...". The actor said every role of his has a "little bit of Shah Rukh Khan" in them. "I love Raj and Rahul. There's a big part of me in them. The bigger part is of Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar, but there's a part of me also. They will always be special like all characters. I told one film critic once that each character has a little bit of Shah Rukh Khan in them. So Rahul has a bit of it, Raj has a bit of it and Pathaan has a lot of it because I feel like a Pathaan," he said. 

    Image: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

    The first look motion poster of "Pathaan" features Khan in a rugged look with long hair and a beard, holding a shotgun. Gushing about his long hair in the film, the actor said he misses the hairstyle. "I miss my long hair now. Hopefully, if you all like 'Pathaan' and we make the part two, I will grow my hair again," he teased. 

    Image Credit: Instagram

    "Pathaan" features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles, with a special appearance by superstar Salman Khan. SRK said Salman Khan is a like family, and he wishes to make a full-fledged movie with him someday. "With Salman Khan, there is no working experience. It's always rather a love experience, happy experience, friendly experience, brotherly experience. It's amazing whenever I work with him." 

    Image Credit: Instagram

    The superstar said he would also try to appear in Salman Khan's upcoming actioner "Tiger 3". "Salman is like family, a brother. We don't know who's the elder brother. Each one of us, on different days, behaves like the elder brother to each other. Whoever makes a mistake, the other guy becomes the elder brother," he added. "Pathaan" will hit the theatres on January 25 next year. The actor said the first trailer of the film would arrive sometime in November-December.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan look revealed on 30 years in Bollywood drb

    30 years of Shah Rukh Khan: Makers reveal actor’s look from Pathaan

    Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls Trailer out: Here's why actor ranveer singh ventured into the jungle snt

    Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls Trailer out: Here's why actor ventured into the jungle

    Daisy Shah day out with her four-legged friends is everything adorable drb

    Daisy Shah’s day out with her four-legged friends is everything adorable!

    Who was Raimohan Parida Ollywood actor passes away suicide suspected drb

    Who was Raimohan Parida? Ollywood actor passes away, suicide suspected

    Is Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner to run for President in 2024? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner to run for President in 2024? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    tennis Waiting for No. 23 Rafael Nadal fans root for Spanish ace to lift Wimbledon 2022 title snt

    'Waiting for No. 23': Nadal fans root for Spanish ace to lift Wimbledon 2022 title

    India vs Ireland T20I: Hardik Pandya relishes captaincy, says learnt lot from Dhoni and Kohli snt

    India vs Ireland T20I: Hardik Pandya relishes captaincy, says learnt lot from Dhoni and Kohli

    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: 48 riders cover 37 km in Stage 2 of mountain biking race snt

    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: 48 riders cover 37 km in Stage 2 of mountain biking race

    Ranji Trophy Final, Day 4: Patidar hits ton against Mumbai as MP lay one hand on coveted title snt

    Ranji Trophy Final, Day 4: Patidar hits ton against Mumbai as MP lay one hand on coveted title

    Gujarat ATS detains activist Teesta Setalvad day after SC upholds SIT clean chit to PM Modi snt

    Gujarat ATS detains activist Teesta Setalvad day after SC upholds SIT clean chit to PM Modi

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Abani Thakur, the father of Indian modern art snt

    India@75: Abani Thakur, the Father of Indian Modern Art

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya snt

    India@75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Prophet remark controversy won't figure in PM Modi's talks in UEA: MEA

    Prophet remark controversy won't figure in PM's talks in UAE: MEA

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle snt

    India@75: Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle

    Video Icon
    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    Video Icon