Hema Malini opened up about holding separate prayer meets for late husband Dharmendra. She explained that the gatherings reflected different social circles, with one for family, another for friends, and one for fans.
Hema Malini Remembers Dharmendra’s Final Days
Bollywood actress Hema Malini recently opened up about her late husband Dharmendra’s last days. In an Interview, she said the family was at the hospital together, her, Esha, Sunny, and Bobby, hoping for his recovery. Dharmendra was reportedly talking to them calmly, giving the family hope during difficult moments.
Birthday Wishes and Sudden Loss
Hema recalled that Dharmendra wished her on her birthday shortly before his passing. Plans for his 90th birthday on December 8 were already underway, but his sudden death left the family devastated. She described the experience as extremely difficult, emphasizing the shock of losing him despite expecting him to recover.
Separate Prayer Meets for Different Circles
After Dharmendra’s demise, both families held separate prayer gatherings. When asked why she did not attend Sunny Deol’s event, Hema explained it was a personal family matter. She hosted her own events in Delhi for political friends and in Mathura for fans, reflecting her distinct social and professional circles.
Farmhouse to Become Museum
Hema Malini revealed that Dharmendra’s Lonavala farmhouse will be converted into a museum, a project overseen by Sunny Deol. The museum is expected to preserve memories of the veteran actor and showcase his life and career. She reassured fans that the family is managing arrangements smoothly.
Family Bond Remains Strong
Addressing concerns about the relationship between the two families, Hema stated that there is no need to worry, as everyone is doing fine. She emphasized that despite separate events and social circles, the family bond remains intact, and plans to honor Dharmendra’s legacy are continuing with care and dedication.
