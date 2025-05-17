Harshvardhan Rane pursues Psychology Degree, prepares for exams at 41
Actor Harshvardhan Rane proves that learning has no age limit. Even after crossing 40, he balances his film career with academics, diligently studying for his degree during shooting breaks.
| Published : May 17 2025, 10:10 AM
There are instances of older individuals earning degrees or taking exams. A Malayalam actor passed his 10th-grade exams at 70. Now, Tollywood's Harshvardhan Rane is preparing for his degree exams at 41.
Harshvardhan Rane, a recognized name in Tollywood and Bollywood, prioritizes personal growth alongside his acting career. At 41, he's preparing for his degree exams.
Currently in his second year of Psychology Honours, Harshvardhan utilizes shooting breaks to study for his June exams. He shared photos of himself studying on Instagram, which went viral.
Harshvardhan Rane debuted in 2010 with 'Thakita Thakita' and has since showcased his acting prowess in films like 'Naa Ishtam', 'Avunu', and 'Fidaa'.
The re-release of his Bollywood film 'Sanam Meri Kasam' was a huge success, grossing over 50 crores. He's currently filming the romantic movie 'Diwaniyat'.
