Harshvardhan Rane announces new film 'Deewaniyat' after Sanam Teri Kasam re-release success

Actor Harshvardhan Rane has been signed on to star in a new love story titled Deewaniyat. The film will be directed by Milap Zaveri and is described as a passionate and heartbreaking tale. The movie is set to explore deep emotions, love, and the complexities of relationships.

Harshvardhan shared his excitement for the project, crediting his previous film Sanam Teri Kasam for earning him immense love from the audience. He expressed his eagerness to work on Deewaniyat, drawn by its intense script and character. He also shared his enthusiasm about collaborating with director Milap Zaveri and producers Amul V. Mohan and Anshul Mohan.



Milap Zaveri, who has written the film along with Mushtaq Shiekh, called Deewaniyat one of the most powerful love stories he has worked on. He praised Harshvardhan for his talent and personality, and expressed his excitement to direct the actor. Milap also highlighted the passion and madness of the film’s storyline.

Produced under the banner of Vikir Films, Deewaniyat is scheduled to go on floors this year and is slated for a theatrical release in 2025. While the female lead has yet to be announced, fans are eagerly waiting to see the magic unfold on screen. [WATCH]

