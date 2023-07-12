Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Harshvardhan Rane reacts to 'DATING' rumours with actress Sanjeeda Shaikh; Know details

    Best known for his nuanced performances in films like Taish, Tara Vs Bilal, Sanam Teri Kasam and Paltan, renowned bollywood star Harshvardhan Rane in a recent interview, has broken the silence on his personal life related to the 'dating' rumours with his Taish co-star Sanjeeda Shaikh.

    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 10:43 AM IST

    Celebs often make headlines for their rumoured love affairs and their love lives end up under media radar and scrutiny. And now, another rumoured couple has become the talk of the town for the growing proximity. We are talking about Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh. There have been reports floating around in the media about the couple finding love in each other and going strong with their relationship. To recall, Harshvardhan and Sanjeeda set the internet on fire with their chemistry in noted bollywood filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar's actioner-thriller Taish. Their equation eventually sparked dating rumours.

    In fact, Harshvardhan's recent pics from his vacation in Gir dropped big hints and clues that he was enjoying his time with Sanjeeda and her daughter in nature's lap. After all, Sanjeeda also dropped several intriguing pictures from her scenic vacation in Gir.

    And while the duo's dating rumours are rampant and never-ending, Harshvardhan was recently grilled about the same. However, the Haseen Dillruba actor expertly has evaded the question and stated that the persistent media scrutiny and grilling over his love life doesn't bother him.

    In his recent interview with a renowned Indian entertainment portal, Talking about the same, Harshvardhan said, "It does not bother me because it is the job of journalists to write. They also have a weekly deadline and daily quota or target of stories to submit. I see them as humans trying to do a job, just like my job is to be in films. I respect my journey and effort too much. Hence, I respect their process too. They can write anything about me. I would still hug them when I see them."

