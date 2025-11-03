Image Credit : Instagram

Born in 1989 in Punjab to sportsman Harmandar Singh Bhullar, Harmanpreet Kaur has been a driving force in Indian women’s cricket. Trained at Gian Jyoti School Academy, she made her ODI debut in 2009 against Pakistan and her T20I debut against England. With over 4,300 ODI runs and an unforgettable 171* against Australia, she’s been the cornerstone of India’s batting lineup. As captain, she also led Mumbai Indians to two WPL titles in 2023 and 2025 before achieving the nation’s first ICC World Cup win.