- Home
- Entertainment
- Is Harmanpreet Kaur Single or Married? Know About Personal Life of India’s ICC World Cup Winning Captain
Is Harmanpreet Kaur Single or Married? Know About Personal Life of India’s ICC World Cup Winning Captain
India’s women’s cricket team created history by winning their first ICC ODI World Cup on November 2, 2025. As celebrations swept the nation, fans grew curious about captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s personal life and marriage status. Here's what we know
India Women Create History with First ICC Trophy
November 2, 2025, became a golden date in Indian cricket history as the women’s team lifted their maiden ICC ODI World Cup. At Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, India defeated South Africa by 52 runs. After being asked to bat first, India posted 298 for 7 wickets. South Africa was bowled out for 246 in 45.3 overs, marking India’s long-awaited world championship win after earlier heartbreaks in 2005 and 2017.
Deepti Sharma’s Match-Winning Spell Steals the Show
All-rounder Deepti Sharma was the star performer of the final, taking 5 key wickets that dismantled South Africa’s chase. Her spell turned the match in India’s favor and earned her the Player of the Tournament award. Fans across India hailed her as the face of the team’s long-overdue glory.
Harmanpreet Kaur – The Captain Who Led India to Glory
Born in 1989 in Punjab to sportsman Harmandar Singh Bhullar, Harmanpreet Kaur has been a driving force in Indian women’s cricket. Trained at Gian Jyoti School Academy, she made her ODI debut in 2009 against Pakistan and her T20I debut against England. With over 4,300 ODI runs and an unforgettable 171* against Australia, she’s been the cornerstone of India’s batting lineup. As captain, she also led Mumbai Indians to two WPL titles in 2023 and 2025 before achieving the nation’s first ICC World Cup win.
Is Harmanpreet Kaur Married? Here’s What We Know
After India’s historic win, fans have been curious about the personal life of the celebrated captain. As of now, Harmanpreet Kaur, aged 33, is not married. She maintains a private personal life and has not revealed any details about dating or relationships. Ahead of the World Cup final, her new tattoo drew attention online—it featured a geometric mandala, the sun, and the Sanskrit phrase Aham Brahmasmi, meaning “I am the universe,” symbolizing her spiritual journey and strength.