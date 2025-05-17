- Home
A highly anticipated Telugu film starring Pawan Kalyan and Bobby Deol as the antagonist, with a budget of 200 crore rupees, has officially locked its release date after several delays, exciting fans for its upcoming debut.
| Published : May 17 2025, 09:31 AM
1 Min read
Image Credit : Social Media
A captivating still from Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit.
Image Credit : Social Media
The official release date announcement poster for Hari Hara Veera Mallu.
Image Credit : Social Media
A glimpse behind the scenes of the making of Hari Hara Veera Mallu.
Image Credit : Social Media
Pawan Kalyan in a powerful still from Hari Hara Veera Mallu.
Image Credit : Social Media
A photo featuring the cast and crew of Hari Hara Veera Mallu.
