Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Day 1: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Opens Strong Despite Mixed Buzz
Pawan Kalyan’s much-anticipated Telugu film Hari Hara Veera Mallu finally hit the screens today, July 24, 2025. Despite receiving mixed to negative reviews from critics and early audiences, the historical action drama has opened to a thunderous response at the box office. Directed by Krishna Jagarlamudi, the film had high expectations riding on it due to Kalyan’s massive fan base and the grandeur of the production.
Strong Advance Booking Helps Opening Day
The advance bookings for Hari Hara Veera Mallu were solid, giving the film a significant boost on day one. According to early trade estimates, the movie is expected to collect between Rs 25-30 crore on its opening day. If night shows perform better than expected, the film might even cross the Rs 30 crore mark, matching the opening day performance of Pawan Kalyan’s 2023 film Bro, which earned Rs 30.05 crore.
Audience Reception Mixed, But Box Office Stays Strong
While fan enthusiasm remains high, general audience feedback has been lukewarm. Critics have pointed out issues with the screenplay and pacing, though Kalyan’s performance has been widely appreciated. Interestingly, the film’s grand scale, period backdrop, and action sequences have still managed to draw crowds, especially in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Box Office Weekend Crucial for Long-Term Success
With a strong opening, all eyes are now on the weekend. The film will face tough competition from Saiyyara, a Hindi-language film currently dominating across India. On its seventh day, Saiyyara earned Rs 10.5 crore, indicating a solid hold. The performance of Hari Hara Veera Mallu over the weekend will determine whether it sustains its momentum or drops off sharply. Early trends suggest that the divide between language films is blurring, as audiences embrace diverse cinema more openly.