    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif celebrate their first Lohri in Indore; see pics

    First Published Jan 14, 2022, 2:59 AM IST
    Katrina Kaif shared pictures from her first Lohri celebrations after marriage. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated the festival, away from the home, in Indore.

    Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated their first Lohri after marriage on Thursday. The Lohri celebrations were held in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, away from their home in Mumbai. Katrina took to Instagram to share pictures from their first Lohri together as Mr and Mrs Kaushal. Check out the pictures.

    Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    Vicky Kaushal has been shooting in Madhya Pradesh’s financial capital, Indore, for his upcoming film opposite Sara Ali Khan. The film has been backed by Maddock Films and is being shot in the old city area of Indore including the Rajwada, Nandlalpura and Hathipala area. Amidst the film’s shooting in Indore, Vicky celebrated his first Lohri after the wedding with his wife, Katrina Kaif, in Indore.

    ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal shares new picture with Katrina Kaif on their one-month anniversary. Is it from their Sangeet?

    Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    Katrina Kaif came to Indore a night before their one-month anniversary. Vicky and Katrina completed one blissful month of their wedding on January 9. And to celebrate their first-month anniversary, Katrina flew from Mumbai on January 8 to be with Vicky in Indore.

    ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s love story began at a common friend’s place? Find out

    Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    Since then, Katrina Kaif has been Indore. The couple has been putting up at the star-rated hotel in Indore. Their wedding celebrations were organised at the terrace of the hotel. Even though the couple celebrated their first Lohri without their family, the celebrations were quite intimate for them, and the pictures that Katrina shared on her Instagram, stand proof that.

    Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    According to Asianet Newsable's source in Indore, the hotel had done Lohri preparations for the power couple, "The celebrations began only after 10.30 PM since Vikcy was at the shoot and had returned late to the hotel," said the source, adding that the couple has been putting up on the 26 floor of the hotel. Special security has been placed on their floor, the source added. Furthermore, the source also revealed that though none has the permission to access the floor, if a person has the authority, (s)he is accompanied by the security. On the work from, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in ‘Govinda Mera Naam’, also featuring actors Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Sam Bahaddur’ is also one of the much-awaited films of Vicky. As for Katrina, she will be seen in Salman Khan starrer ‘Tiger 3’ and Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Merry Christmas’.

