Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif celebrate their first Lohri in Indore; see pics

Katrina Kaif shared pictures from her first Lohri celebrations after marriage. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated the festival, away from the home, in Indore.

Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated their first Lohri after marriage on Thursday. The Lohri celebrations were held in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, away from their home in Mumbai. Katrina took to Instagram to share pictures from their first Lohri together as Mr and Mrs Kaushal. Check out the pictures.

Vicky Kaushal has been shooting in Madhya Pradesh's financial capital, Indore, for his upcoming film opposite Sara Ali Khan. The film has been backed by Maddock Films and is being shot in the old city area of Indore including the Rajwada, Nandlalpura and Hathipala area. Amidst the film's shooting in Indore, Vicky celebrated his first Lohri after the wedding with his wife, Katrina Kaif, in Indore.

Katrina Kaif came to Indore a night before their one-month anniversary. Vicky and Katrina completed one blissful month of their wedding on January 9. And to celebrate their first-month anniversary, Katrina flew from Mumbai on January 8 to be with Vicky in Indore.

Since then, Katrina Kaif has been Indore. The couple has been putting up at the star-rated hotel in Indore. Their wedding celebrations were organised at the terrace of the hotel. Even though the couple celebrated their first Lohri without their family, the celebrations were quite intimate for them, and the pictures that Katrina shared on her Instagram, stand proof that.

