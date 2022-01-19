Vicky Kaushal visits Kishore Kumar’s college in Indore, plays cricket there

Vicky Kaushal has been busy shooting his upcoming film in Indore, Madhya Pradesh these days. The actor has been in the city for over 20 days now as he shoots for the movie opposite actor Sara Ali Khan. Amidst the busy filming schedule, Vicky Kaushal found time to take a break and relive his college days, quite literally.

On Wednesday, Vicky Kaushal posted a story of his team and him playing cricket. He captioned the post as “Nothing better than sneaking out time for cricket on the sets”. Vicky Kaushal has been shooting at the Indore Christian College, a historic college that dates back to the British Era.

Interestingly, the college where Vicky is presently shooting for his upcoming film has another Bollywood connection to it. Legendary singer Kishore Kumar, who hailed from Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, had studied at this college. In fact, his brother Ashok Kumar used to come and visit him in this college.

Not just did Kishore Kumar study at Indore Christian College, but he also stayed in the hostel there. In fact, the place right behind Vicky Kaushal from where he shoots is where Kishore Da’s hotel room used to be.

Other than this cricket video, Vicky Kaushal had shared a picture of his post-pack-up feast as well. The ‘URI: The Surgical Strike’ actor was indulging in some mid-night French fries while watching the television. Recently, Katrina Kaif was also in Indore to be with Vicky Kaushal. She had arrived a day before their first month anniversary and left just recently, after celebrating Lohri.

As for Vicky Kaushal, the actor has a number of films releasing this year. He will be seen in ‘Govinda Mera Naam’ opposite actors Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. And after that, he will also be seen in the much-awaited film ‘Sam Bahadur’, directed by Meghna Gulzar.

