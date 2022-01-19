  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vicky Kaushal visits Kishore Kumar’s college in Indore, plays cricket there

    Vicky Kaushal has been busy filming in Indore for his upcoming film with Sara Ali Khan.

    Vicky Kaushal visits Kishore Kumar college in Indore plays cricket there drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Indore, First Published Jan 19, 2022, 11:03 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Vicky Kaushal has been busy shooting his upcoming film in Indore, Madhya Pradesh these days. The actor has been in the city for over 20 days now as he shoots for the movie opposite actor Sara Ali Khan. Amidst the busy filming schedule, Vicky Kaushal found time to take a break and relive his college days, quite literally.

    On Wednesday, Vicky Kaushal posted a story of his team and him playing cricket. He captioned the post as “Nothing better than sneaking out time for cricket on the sets”. Vicky Kaushal has been shooting at the Indore Christian College, a historic college that dates back to the British Era.

    Interestingly, the college where Vicky is presently shooting for his upcoming film has another Bollywood connection to it. Legendary singer Kishore Kumar, who hailed from Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, had studied at this college. In fact, his brother Ashok Kumar used to come and visit him in this college.

    ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif celebrate their first Lohri in Indore; see pics

    Not just did Kishore Kumar study at Indore Christian College, but he also stayed in the hostel there. In fact, the place right behind Vicky Kaushal from where he shoots is where Kishore Da’s hotel room used to be.

    Vicky Kaushal visits Kishore Kumar college in Indore plays cricket there drb

    Other than this cricket video, Vicky Kaushal had shared a picture of his post-pack-up feast as well. The ‘URI: The Surgical Strike’ actor was indulging in some mid-night French fries while watching the television. Recently, Katrina Kaif was also in Indore to be with Vicky Kaushal. She had arrived a day before their first month anniversary and left just recently, after celebrating Lohri.

    As for Vicky Kaushal, the actor has a number of films releasing this year. He will be seen in ‘Govinda Mera Naam’ opposite actors Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. And after that, he will also be seen in the much-awaited film ‘Sam Bahadur’, directed by Meghna Gulzar.

    ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s love story began at a common friend’s place? Find out

    Vicky Kaushal visits Kishore Kumar college in Indore plays cricket there drb

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2022, 11:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Neetu Kapoor holidays on a yacht with her girl gang drb

    Neetu Kapoor holidays on a yacht with her girl gang

    Feluda to Boomrah: 5 detective series to binge watch on OTT now RCB

    Feluda to Boomrah: 5 detective series to binge watch on OTT now

    Suriya Jai Bhim at Oscars Tamil film achieves another milestone RCB

    Suriya’s Jai Bhim at Oscars? Tamil film achieves another milestone; fans go gaga

    Priyanka Chopra remembers the first time she wore her mangalsutra; watch drb

    Priyanka Chopra remembers the first time she wore her mangalsutra; watch

    Kerala HC allows Dileep's plea; orders probe into trial court gag violations by media RCB

    Kerala HC allows Dileep's plea; orders probe into trial court gag violations by media

    Recent Stories

    UP Election 2022 Who is Aparna Yadav Why is her entry into BJP big news gcw

    UP Election 2022: Who is Aparna Yadav? Why is her entry into BJP big news?

    UP Election 2022 Big boost for BJP as Mulayam Singh daughter in law Aparna Yadav joins party gcw

    UP Election 2022: Big boost for BJP as Mulayam Singh's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joins party

    Neetu Kapoor holidays on a yacht with her girl gang drb

    Neetu Kapoor holidays on a yacht with her girl gang

    India records 282970 new COVID cases daily positivity rate surges to 15 dot 13 per cent

    India records 2,82,970 new COVID cases, daily positivity rate surges to 15.13%

    Tourism numbers not likely to return to pre pandemic levels till 2024 predicts World Tourism Organisation gcw

    Tourism numbers not likely to return to pre-pandemic levels till 2024, predicts World Tourism Organisation

    Recent Videos

    Elephant turns violent during Thaipooya festival in Kerala (viral video)

    Elephant turns violent during Thaipooya festival in Kerala (viral video)

    Video Icon
    tennis Australian Open 2022 Lets go screams Andy Murray as he clinches 1st win at Melbourne Park since 2017

    Australian Open 2022: 'Let's go!' screams Andy Murray as he clinches 1st win at Melbourne Park since 2017

    Video Icon
    Jammu and Kashmir Indian Army rescues 30 civilians after avalanche hits Tangdhar (WATCH)

    Jammu and Kashmir: Army rescues 30 civilians after avalanche hits Tangdhar (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 BSF daredevil Seema Bhawani women bikers practice stunts at Rajpath WATCH

    Republic Day 2022: BSF's daredevil Seema Bhawani women bikers practice stunts at Rajpath (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan drb

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan

    Video Icon