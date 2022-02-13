  • Facebook
    Happy Kiss Day 2022: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer to Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya 7 couples share romantic moments

    First Published Feb 13, 2022, 10:59 AM IST
    Many celebrity couples like Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan have shared their lovey-dovey moments with fans on social media. So, on kiss day, let us look at a few such romantic pictures 

    Many couples like Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, and many more in the industry never shy away from expressing their love for each other publicly or on social media. These couples have locked lips in public and have shared their romantic moments with their fans. Here's a look at some popular couples who locked lips and gave significant love goals in the film industry.
     

    Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone: The actress is currently on cloud nine with the success of her latest film Gehraiyaan. Ranveer Singh, who is a proud husband, shared a romantic picture where both are sharing a passionate kiss. He captioned it, ""Doobey... haan doobey... Ek dooje mein yahaan... Tour de force. Transcendent, superlative and sublime! What an absolute masterclass of a performance, baby! Such fine, nuanced and heartfelt artistry!... at your consummate and peerless best in this one! You make me so proud." 
     

    Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan: On Bebo's 39th birthday, her sister Karisma Kapoor shared many photos to wish her sister. In one of the pictures, Kareena was seen locking lips with her husband, Saif Ali Khan.
     

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas: These two lovebirds have been seen kissing each other many a time by shutterbugs. Priyanka and Nick, have sealed their New Year with a passanate kiss. A picture of them kissing was posted by Nick on his Instagram handle with a caption where he addressed Priyanka as his “forever New year kiss”.
     

    Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput: Both are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. They keep giving their fans and followers major relationship goals. In 2019, Mira Kapoor had shared a cute picture of her sharing a kiss with Shahid.
     

    Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover: Bipasha and Karan keep sharing their adorable and romantic moments on Instagram. This picture of the couple is all about love. This picture was clicked during their vacation on the beach. Also Read: HAPPY KISS DAY 2022: DIFFERENT TYPES OF KISSES, ITS SIGNIFICANCE AND MORE

    Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan: This picture was from an award function when the shutterbugs caught Amitabh Bachchan giving a quick smooch to his wife, Jaya Bachchan. The couple reportedly shared a private moment. Also Read; Happy Kiss Day 2022: Check out these quotes, messages, wishes and WhatsApp, Facebook

    Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber: On Daniel's birthday, Sunny kissed her husband and shared social media pictures. The actress captioned it as, "Even after so many years together I still can't believe how in love I am with you @dirrty99 You are strong, brave, so so smart, loving, generous, caring, selfless and above all the most amazing husband and father! Happy birthday my love!"
     

