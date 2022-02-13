Happy Kiss Day 2022: Different types of kisses, its significance and more

Did you know about the different kinds of kisses? If not, continue reading the article then.

Each year there are two Kiss Days celebrated – one on July 6 which is considered as the international day of kissing and the other on February 13, a day before Valentine’s Day. Kisses are an intimate way of expressing love without having to use any words are all.

Kiss Day is celebrated each year on the second last day of Valentine’s Week i.e, on February 13. The day is considered to be one of the best days in any couple's life, There are some of us who do not celebrate the day but at the same time, there are many who have full faith in the concept of Kiss Day. After at all, it is one of the easiest and the most-sort answer questions. While we all may celebrate the day, there are many of us who don’t know about the significance of the day as well as the different types of kisses.

Whether it is about kissing on the cheeks or on the lips, each kiss has a different meaning. Here are the different types of kisses and their meanings that one need to know.

A kiss on the forehead: Kissing on one's forehead shows a rather intimate and emotional connection between the two partners. Kissing on the forehead also symbolizes trust and respect between partners.

A peck on the cheeks: Dropping a small peck on the cheeks of one is a sign of the fondness you have for a person. Kisses on the cheeks are shared by both – partners and friends.

Kissing on the lips: This is undoubtedly the most romantic type of kiss. Of all the types of kisses, dissing someone on the lips has more intimacy than another type of kiss. A kiss can stay in your heart forever.

