    Happy Kiss Day 2022: Check out these quotes, messages, wishes and WhatsApp, Facebook greetings

    First Published Feb 12, 2022, 5:40 PM IST
    Thinking about what messages to send your loved ones on Kiss Day 2022? Take a cue from these messages, quotes and more.

    Image: Getty Images

    Valentine’s Day, the day of love, is just around the corner. Valentine’s Day will be celebrated across the world on Monday, February 14. But before that, it is time for another important and special day of Valentine’s Week 2022 – Kiss Day.

    The second last day of Valentine’s Week, Kiss day falls each year on February 13. It is also Valentine’s Day eve. Kiss Day is one of the most romantic days of Valentine’s week. It is a day of intimacy and love when couples exchange kisses with each other as a way to express their love.

    Image: Getty Images

    So, if you still have not thought of what messages you can share with your partner on the occasion of Kiss Day, fret not. We are here to help you. Here are some suggestions on messages, quotes and wishes that you can share with your loved ones and make them feel extra special.

    Image: Getty Images

    Quotes for Kiss Day: 

    Billie Holiday: “A kiss that is never tasted is forever and ever wasted.” – Billie Holiday

    Ingrid Bergman: “I do not know how to kiss, or I would kiss you. Where do the noses go?”

    Beau Taplin: “Kiss me until I forget how terrified I am of everything wrong with my life.”

    Paul McCartney: “Close your eyes and I’ll kiss you; tomorrow I’ll miss you.”

    Leigh Hunt: “Stolen kisses are always sweetest.”

    Image: Getty Images

    Rene Yasenek:  “Kissing is a means of getting two people so close together that they can’t see anything wrong with each other.”

    Unknown: “Can I borrow a kiss? I promise to return it immediately!”

    Melissa - “Kissing you is like dancing in the rain; it is an exciting kind of sensation that you can’t help but fall in love with.”

    Henry Finck - “Is not a kiss the very autograph of love?”

    Thomas Carlyle: “If you are ever in doubt as to whether or not you should kiss a pretty girl, always give her the benefit of a doubt.”

    Image: Getty Images

    Wishes that you can send on Kiss Day: 
    •    Kissing you right on your lips is the best feeling of my life. Happy Kiss Day!
    •    With a love-filled heart, I want to wish you a Happy Kiss Day!
    •    I feel right when you are by my side, and I miss you when you don’t kiss me. Happy Kiss Day, baby!
    •    Kiss is the purest form of love, Happy Kiss Day!
    •    A kiss from you every morning brightens up my day. Happy Kiss Day, love!

