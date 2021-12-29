  • Facebook
    Happy birthday Twinkle Khanna: Interesting facts about Akshay Kumar's wife

    First Published Dec 29, 2021, 7:00 AM IST
    Twinkle Khanna is one of the wittiest actresses in the Hindi entertainment industry. Read to know about some of the interesting facts about the wife of Akshay Kumar right here. Here's wishing the actress a very happy birthday.

    Twinkle Khanna is one of the wittiest actresses in the Bollywood film industry. She had bid goodbye to movies in 2020. She is also a famous newspaper columnist, best-selling author, and creative interior designer. Her funny tweets and social media posts create a stir on social media. Take a look at a few of the interesting facts about the actress.
     

    1) Twinkle shares her birthday with her dad, the late Rajesh Khanna. She was born to  Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna when the actor was 32-years-old.   

    2) Post a few initial stages of her acting career, she had undergone an eye surgery to correct a slight cross-eye.

    3) Did you know that Twinkle had rejected the role of Tina in Karan Johar’s film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? He had written the character of Tina after keeping Twinkle in mind. Later the role was given to Rani Mukerji.

    4) The Baadshah actress had got engaged to  Akshay Kumar twice. Her first engagement ended for unknown reasons while she got engaged to Akshay for the second time before she got married in 2001. The couple has two kids.
     

    5) Twinkle is a dog lover and has two dogs that includes a German Shepherd. She is also a multitasking entrepreneur and has pulled off the same effortlessly. 

     

    6) The Jodi No. 1 actress also has an interior design store in Mumbai named  The White Window, which had got the Elle Decor International Design Award. Twinkle has also done the interior designing of Bollywood star homes like  Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji.   
     

    7) The actress is very friendly and also is very active on Twitter. If her fans make intelligent conversations, she makes sure to give a reply to all of them. Akshay Kumar's wife, Twinkle Khanna's humour, is class apart. She always makes us laugh with her creative responses and comebacks. 
     

