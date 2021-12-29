Happy birthday Twinkle Khanna: Interesting facts about Akshay Kumar's wife

Twinkle Khanna is one of the wittiest actresses in the Hindi entertainment industry. Read to know about some of the interesting facts about the wife of Akshay Kumar right here. Here's wishing the actress a very happy birthday.

1) Twinkle shares her birthday with her dad, the late Rajesh Khanna. She was born to Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna when the actor was 32-years-old.

2) Post a few initial stages of her acting career, she had undergone an eye surgery to correct a slight cross-eye. Also read: Farah Khan, Nikhil Dwivedi to team up for a biopic on Rajesh Khanna? Details inside

3) Did you know that Twinkle had rejected the role of Tina in Karan Johar’s film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? He had written the character of Tina after keeping Twinkle in mind. Later the role was given to Rani Mukerji.

4) The Baadshah actress had got engaged to Akshay Kumar twice. Her first engagement ended for unknown reasons while she got engaged to Akshay for the second time before she got married in 2001. The couple has two kids.



5) Twinkle is a dog lover and has two dogs that includes a German Shepherd. She is also a multitasking entrepreneur and has pulled off the same effortlessly. Also read: Twinkle Khanna shares her views on Aryan Khan's arrest; actress compares his case to Netflix's Squid Game

6) The Jodi No. 1 actress also has an interior design store in Mumbai named The White Window, which had got the Elle Decor International Design Award. Twinkle has also done the interior designing of Bollywood star homes like Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji.

