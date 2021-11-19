Happy Birthday Sushmita Sen: Here's how 46-years old actress fell for 30-years-old Rohman Shawl (Love-Story)

Sushmita Sen turned 46 today, November 19; let us look into her love story with Rohman Shawl. Long back, Sushmita spoke how they fell in love and moe

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen turned a year old today. She is one of the fittest and beautiful looking women in India, who is in her mid-forties. They say that 'age is just a number' that can be proven after seeing Sushmita Sen. She is also known for her glowing and healthy skin primarily comes from within. Sen loves doing Yoga and is a fitness enthusiast.

Long back, Sushmita Sen talked about her love life in an interview and how she met Rohman Shawl. In an interview with India Today, Sushmita revealed how it started; she said it is a beautiful serendipity story. Rohman Shawl, who is now 30-years-old, sends Sushmita, 46 a direct message on Instagram. Sen mentioned that she didn't check her direct messages, but one day, she opened the direct messages section and there it was the first words from her beau.

Sushmita added, "Touch screen phone ki Jai ho because I had gone to the DM to look at what all had come and I was going through and this boy broke something in the room and I went talking to him and when I came back I had opened one of the DMs and it was a message from him and I was like, ‘Oh my god, how did I do that, god I should never be talking when I am near a phone.’ She then left a text to Rohman stating, "Thank you so much, your note made my day, I wish you all the happiness in the world."

Before leaving for the USA, the model replied, "I am jumping from one room to another, I cannot believe you responded." Sushmita said that she then got to know him gradually. "And then, I got to know him slowly when I came back, and that too was due to an open offer to come to play football with him."

Later, Rohman asked the actress to see him play football, but rather, she opted for coffee date. Sushmita responded, "And, that was it when I met this man, I felt I had known him my whole life. It was that simple."

