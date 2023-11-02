Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: King Khan makes his spectacular appearance outside Mannat; greets fans

    First Published Nov 2, 2023, 7:40 AM IST

    Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: King Khan turns 58 and he greets his fans in his iconic style outside Mannat at 12 AM today. The crowd, well-wishers and fans went crazy and shouted shouted Happy Birthday to their beloved star

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Shah Rukh Khan turns 58 year. The year has been phenomenal for Badshah because of his back-to-back hits, first with Pathaan and then Jawan.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Shah Rukh Khan struck his iconic pose to greet his fans outside Mannat. It is now a routine for him to be greet his fans on his birthdat, Eid, Diwali and many special occassions.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Birthday Boy looked handsome as ever. He sported a clean shave look. He was seen wearing a solid jet-black t-shirt and camouflaged trousers when he came out to greet fans outside Mannat. He was also wearing a black cap and black glasses

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    It has been reported that Shah Rukh Khan is also hosting a birthday event with his fans. Raj Kumar Hirani directorial 'Dunki' which is releasing on 22nd December is set to release it's teaser today on the occassion of his birthday.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Jawan, which released on 7th of September this year, has also made it's OTT release today. The movie is available for online streaming at Netflix

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    It has also been reported that Shah Rukh Khan is also hosting a birthday dinner for his close friends and family tonight.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The Party, reportedly will be hosted at Mannat, his house in Bandra. Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar and big shots of Bollywood is to attend the celebration tonight. 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    We wish King Khan a very Happy Birthday, while we wait for 'Dunki' teaser to drop, let today be Shah Rukh Khan day.

