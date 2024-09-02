Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan: Top 5 films of superstar to enjoy on his special day

    Celebrate Pawan Kalyan's birthday with a selection of his top films. From romantic dramas to action-packed blockbusters, these movies showcase his versatile acting and charismatic screen presence. 

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 2, 2024

    Tholi Prema (1998)

    This romantic drama is one of Pawan Kalyan's early hits and is beloved for its engaging storyline and memorable music. Pawan's portrayal of a young, idealistic lover made this film a classic in Telugu cinema.

     

    article_image2

    Gabbar Singh (2012)

    A massive hit, this film is a remake of the Bollywood classic "Dabangg." Pawan Kalyan's role as the charismatic and fearless police officer Gabbar Singh is entertaining and impactful, demonstrating his strong screen presence.

     

    article_image3

    Kushi (2001)

    Another romantic Film, "Kushi" features Pawan Kalyan in a playful yet emotional role. The film's catchy music, engaging love story, and Pawan's performance make it a standout in his career.

    article_image4

    Jalsa (2008)

    This action-comedy is known for its energetic performances and vibrant music. Pawan Kalyan's portrayal of a larger-than-life character with a mix of action and comedy is a major film highlight.

     

    article_image5

    Panjaa (2011)

    In "Panjaa," Pawan Kalyan takes on a darker, more intense role as a gangster. The film is notable for its gripping storyline and Pawan's strong performance, showing his range as an actor.
     

