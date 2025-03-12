Hania Aamir to Mahira Khan: Top 10 Highest Paid Pakistani Actresses
Pakistan Actress Fees: The Balochistan Liberation Army has hijacked the Jaffar Express train in Pakistan, making Pakistan a topic of global discussion. By the way, do you know who the 10 highest-paid actresses in neighboring Pakistan are?
10- Syra Yousuf
Fee - 200,000 rupees. Syra Yousuf started her career in 2011 with the TV show 'Mera Naseeb.' She has worked in films like Ho Mann Jahaan, Chalay Thay Saath, Project Ghazi.
9- Ainy Jafferey
Fee - 2 to 300,000 rupees. Ainy Jafferey started her career in 2010 with the TV show 'Dreamers.' She started her film career in 2013 with 'Main Hoon Shahid Afridi'.
8- Sajal Ali
Fee - 60 to 80,000 rupees. Sajal Ali is considered one of the most beautiful actresses in Pakistan. She started her career in 2009 with the serial 'Nadaniyan'.
7- Iqra Aziz
Fee - 150,000 to 200,000 rupees. Iqra Aziz started acting at the age of 14. She has worked in shows like 'Kise Apna Kahein,' 'Gustakh Ishq,' 'Qurban,' 'Tabeer'.
6- Sanam Saeed
Fee - 200,000 to 250,000 rupees. 38-year-old Sanam Saeed was born in London. She married Farhan Hassan in 2015. She is famous for her role as 'Kashaf Murtaza' in 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai'.
5- Sanam Baloch
Fee - 200,000 to 300,000 rupees. Sanam Baloch has worked with Fawad Khan in the TV show 'Dastaan.' She has worked in shows like Doraha, Manchale, Sehra Teri Pyas, Noorpur Ki Rani.
4- Hania Aamir
Fee - 300,000 to 400,000 rupees. Known as the Dimple Queen in Pakistan, Hania Aamir started her career in 2016 with the movie 'Janaan.' Hania is among the most beautiful actresses there.
3- Saba Qamar
Fee - 300,000 to 400,000 rupees. Saba Qamar has worked in the Bollywood film 'Hindi Medium' with actor Irrfan Khan in 2017. Saba Qamar is a well-known name in the Pakistani TV industry.
2- Mahira Khan
Fee - 300,000 to 500,000 rupees. Mahira Khan has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in the film 'Raees' in 2017. Mahira started her career as a VJ in 2006.
1- Mehwish Hayat
Fee - 800,000 rupees. Mehwish Hayat is a well-known actress in Pakistan. She gained recognition in 2012 with the movie 'Mere Qatil Mere Dildar.' The Government of Pakistan has awarded her the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.