Hania Aamir to Mahira Khan: Top 10 Highest Paid Pakistani Actresses

Pakistan Actress Fees: By the way, do you know who the 10 highest-paid actresses in neighboring Pakistan are?

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 12, 2025, 10:22 AM IST

10- Syra Yousuf

Fee - 200,000 rupees. Syra Yousuf started her career in 2011 with the TV show 'Mera Naseeb.' She has worked in films like Ho Mann Jahaan, Chalay Thay Saath, Project Ghazi.

article_image2

9- Ainy Jafferey

Fee - 2 to 300,000 rupees. Ainy Jafferey started her career in 2010 with the TV show 'Dreamers.' She started her film career in 2013 with 'Main Hoon Shahid Afridi'.


article_image3

8- Sajal Ali

Fee - 60 to 80,000 rupees. Sajal Ali is considered one of the most beautiful actresses in Pakistan. She started her career in 2009 with the serial 'Nadaniyan'.

article_image4

7- Iqra Aziz

Fee - 150,000 to 200,000 rupees. Iqra Aziz started acting at the age of 14. She has worked in shows like 'Kise Apna Kahein,' 'Gustakh Ishq,' 'Qurban,' 'Tabeer'.

article_image5

6- Sanam Saeed

Fee - 200,000 to 250,000 rupees. 38-year-old Sanam Saeed was born in London. She married Farhan Hassan in 2015. She is famous for her role as 'Kashaf Murtaza' in 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai'.

article_image6

5- Sanam Baloch

Fee - 200,000 to 300,000 rupees. Sanam Baloch has worked with Fawad Khan in the TV show 'Dastaan.' She has worked in shows like Doraha, Manchale, Sehra Teri Pyas, Noorpur Ki Rani.

article_image7

4- Hania Aamir

Fee - 300,000 to 400,000 rupees. Known as the Dimple Queen in Pakistan, Hania Aamir started her career in 2016 with the movie 'Janaan.' Hania is among the most beautiful actresses there.

article_image8

3- Saba Qamar

Fee - 300,000 to 400,000 rupees. Saba Qamar has worked in the Bollywood film 'Hindi Medium' with actor Irrfan Khan in 2017. Saba Qamar is a well-known name in the Pakistani TV industry.

article_image9

2- Mahira Khan

Fee - 300,000 to 500,000 rupees. Mahira Khan has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in the film 'Raees' in 2017. Mahira started her career as a VJ in 2006.

article_image10

1- Mehwish Hayat

Fee - 800,000 rupees. Mehwish Hayat is a well-known actress in Pakistan. She gained recognition in 2012 with the movie 'Mere Qatil Mere Dildar.' The Government of Pakistan has awarded her the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

