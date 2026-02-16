Hania Aamir’s Must-Watch 7 IMDb Hits That Highlight Her Versatile Performances
Discover the top 7 IMDb-rated Pakistani dramas featuring Hania Amir, highlighting her range across romance, intense emotions, and gripping thrillers that earned widespread acclaim and captivated audiences across genres and screens worldwide.
Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum (2024) – 9.0-rated romance where strangers enter an unexpected marriage that evolves into love. Lead actors: Hania Amir and Fahad Mustafa deliver charming, heartfelt performances throughout.
Meri Zindagi Hai Tu (2026) – 7.8 rated emotional relationship drama exploring love, sacrifices, and destiny. Lead actors: Hania Amir and Wahaj Ali portray layered characters navigating intense personal and family conflicts beautifully.
Mere Humsafar (2021) – 8.2 rated emotional drama where mistreated Hala finds strength and love. Lead actors: Hania Amir and Farhan Saeed create a moving, audience-favourite romantic journey full of resilience and hope.
Siyaah Series (2023) – 8.9-rated supernatural thriller where a curious journalist investigates eerie mysteries and hidden truths. Lead actors: Hania Amir and Usman Mukhtar deliver gripping, suspense-filled performances.
Dil Ruba (2020) – 7.7-rated romantic drama featuring Sanam, a charming and manipulative woman who effortlessly attracts admirers but faces emotional consequences. Lead actors: Hania Amir and Sheheryar Munawar shine.
Sang-e-Mah (2022) – 8.8-rated historical drama exploring honor, revenge, and tribal traditions. Lead actors: Hania Amir, Atif Aslam, and Nauman Ijaz deliver powerful, layered performances.
Ishqiya (2020) – Intense love triangle drama where a woman is torn between her fiancé and her sister’s complicated emotions. Lead actors: Hania Amir, Feroze Khan, and Ramsha Khan portray gripping emotional conflicts.
