Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum (2024) – 9.0-rated romance where strangers enter an unexpected marriage that evolves into love. Lead actors: Hania Amir and Fahad Mustafa deliver charming, heartfelt performances throughout.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu (2026) – 7.8 rated emotional relationship drama exploring love, sacrifices, and destiny. Lead actors: Hania Amir and Wahaj Ali portray layered characters navigating intense personal and family conflicts beautifully.