Acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, known for directing Kaante and Shootout at Lokhandwala, has died at 57 after suffering a fatal head injury from a fall at his Mumbai residence. Friends from the film industry gather to pay their final respects.

Bollywood Mourns the Loss of Director Sanjay Gupta

Following the news of filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's demise on Saturday morning, several friends and members of the film fraternity gathered at his Mumbai residence to pay their last respects. Among those spotted arriving at the filmmaker's residence were actors Fardeen Khan, Ronit Roy, Rohit Roy and Gulshan Grover, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, director Milap Zaveri, actor Sudhanshu Pandey and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, among others. Ronit Roy and Milap Zaveri appeared visibly emotional, with tears in their eyes as they mourned the filmmaker’s demise.

Sanjay Gupta, best known for directing films such as 'Kaante' and 'Shootout at Lokhandwala', passed away at the age of 57. As per Mumbai Police, Producer Sanjay Gupta, residing within the jurisdiction of the Versova Police Station, passed away late last night. He reportedly lost his balance and fell inside his home, sustaining a head injury that led to bleeding and, ultimately, his death. He lived in the bungalow with his wife, two children, and a domestic help; however, as everyone was asleep at the time, the incident was only discovered this morning. The family has expressed no suspicions or complaints. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Details Surrounding the Incident

According to Mumbai Police, Sanjay Gupta, who resided within the jurisdiction of Versova Police Station, passed away late on Friday night after reportedly losing his balance and falling inside his residence. He sustained a head injury that resulted in bleeding and ultimately led to his death. As per the police, Gupta was living in the bungalow with his wife, two children and a domestic help. However, since everyone was asleep at the time of the incident, it was discovered only on Saturday morning. The family has reportedly expressed no suspicion or raised any complaint regarding the circumstances surrounding his death. His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Further details regarding his funeral are awaited.

Professional Legacy and Contributions to Cinema

On the professional front, his last directorial venture was The Miranda Brothers, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Meezaan Jafri, which was released in 2024. As a producer, he also came up with 'Visfot', featuring Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. Before that, he directed Mumbai Saga (2021), starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. However, Gupta was widely recognised for directing crime dramas such as 'Shootout at Lokhandwala' and 'Kaante', which established his presence in the crime thriller genre. His other directorial ventures included 'Kaabil' and 'Shootout at Wadala'. Known for his work in action and crime-based films, Gupta made a significant contribution to Hindi cinema through his distinctive storytelling and films centred on crime, action and drama.