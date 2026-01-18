- Home
Just like every week, OTT platforms are ready to entertain audiences with fresh content from January 19 to January 25, 2026. This week, viewers can enjoy 9 new movies and 8 web series across platforms. Check the complete release list here.
1. Gustakh Ishq (Hindi Romantic Drama Film)
- OTT Release Date: January 23, 2026
- Streaming On: Jio Hotstar
Directed by Vibhu Puri, this film stars Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The movie was released in theaters on November 28, 2025.
2. Mark (Kannada Action Thriller Film)
- OTT Release Date: January 23, 2026
- Streaming On: Jio Hotstar
Released in theaters on Dec 25, 2025, this film stars Kiccha Sudeep and is directed by Vijay Kartikeyaa.
3. Masti 4 (Hindi Adult Comedy Film)
- OTT Release Date: January 23, 2026
- Streaming On: Zee5
Directed by Milap Zaveri, this film features Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani. It was released on November 21, 2015.
4. Tere Ishk Mein (Hindi Romantic Drama Film)
- OTT Release Date: January 23, 2026
- Streaming On: Netflix
Directed by Aanand L. Rai, this film stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon.
5. Space Gen: Chandrayaan (Hindi Space Science Drama Series)
- OTT Release Date: January 23, 2026
- Streaming On: Jio Hotstar
This series is created by Arunabh Kumar and features actors like Shriya Saran, Gopal Datt, and Nakuul Mehta.
These 12 other films and series are also coming to OTT this week
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (American fantasy drama series): Jan 19 (Jio Hotstar)
- Them (American supernatural horror film): Jan 19 (Jio Hotstar)
- A Big Bold Beautiful Journey (American romantic fantasy film): Jan 20 (Netflix)
- Queer Eye Season 10 (American reality series): Jan 21 (Netflix)
- Steel (British thriller series): Jan 21 (Prime Video)
- 45 (Kannada fantasy action film): Jan 23 (Zee5)
- Afterburn (American post-apocalyptic action film): Jan 23 (Lionsgate Play)
- Chikatilo (Russian crime drama series): Jan 23 (Prime Video)
- Kalipotaka (Bengali crime thriller series): Jan 23 (Zee5)
- Mel Brooks: The 99-Year-Old Man (Documentary series): Jan 23 (Jio Hotstar)
- Sirai (Tamil crime courtroom drama film): Jan 23 (Zee5)
- It's Not Like That (American drama series): Jan 25 (Prime Video)
