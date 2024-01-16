'Guntur Kaaram': Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar celebrate Makar Sankranti and movie's success party

Mahesh Babu held a 'Guntur Kaaram' success celebration on January 15. He posted party photos on social media. Actresses Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and his friends and family attended the Hyderabad party

The recently released film 'Guntur Kaaram' by Mahesh Babu and filmmaker Teirvikram Srinivas is doing well in cinemas. The film is closing in on Rs 200 crore globally.

On January 15, Mahesh Babu organised a party to honour the film's box office success. Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary, as well as several of his friends and family members, attended the bash in Hyderabad.



Mahesh Babu is seen looking dashing in a simple pink shirt and black trousers in a few images provided by the actor himself. Namrata Shirodkar, his wife, went for a traditional style in a patterned salwar. Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary were both dressed in cultural attire.

'Guntur Kaaram,' which debuted in cinemas on January 12, has been a box office smash. On Day 1, the family drama garnered a mediocre reception. Family audiences, on the other hand, devoured the picture beginning on the second day.



Sharing the photos, the actor wrote, “Happy Sankranthi! Blockbuster celebrations #GunturKaaram #DilRaju @vamsi84 @sreeleela14 @Meenakshiioffl.”

Meher Ramesh shared a group photo and he shared by saying, “Sankranthi Success celebrations of #gunturkaaram hosted by #ssmb @urstrulymahesh @namratashirodkar at GMB house.”

Namrata's sister Shilpa Shirodkar was also a part of the party. She posted inside photos from her stay at the actor's house.

'Guntur Kaaram', written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, is a commercial entertainment starring Mahesh Babu. This is his first role since the publication of 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' in 2022. In addition to Mahesh Babu, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Sreeleela play important parts.

S Thaman is the composer of the music. 'Guntur Kaaram' hit cinemas on January 12. The film was produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations and features Thaman's soundtrack, editing by Naveen Nooli, and cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and PS Vinod.