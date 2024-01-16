Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Guntur Kaaram': Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar celebrate Makar Sankranti and movie's success party

    First Published Jan 16, 2024, 11:05 AM IST

    Mahesh Babu held a 'Guntur Kaaram' success celebration on January 15. He posted party photos on social media. Actresses Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and his friends and family attended the Hyderabad party

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mahesh Babu hosted a success celebration for the 'Guntur Kaaram' crew on January 15. He posted photos from the party to his social media profiles.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The recently released film 'Guntur Kaaram' by Mahesh Babu and filmmaker Teirvikram Srinivas is doing well in cinemas. The film is closing in on Rs 200 crore globally.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On January 15, Mahesh Babu organised a party to honour the film's box office success. Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary, as well as several of his friends and family members, attended the bash in Hyderabad.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mahesh Babu is seen looking dashing in a simple pink shirt and black trousers in a few images provided by the actor himself. Namrata Shirodkar, his wife, went for a traditional style in a patterned salwar. Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary were both dressed in cultural attire.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    'Guntur Kaaram,' which debuted in cinemas on January 12, has been a box office smash. On Day 1, the family drama garnered a mediocre reception. Family audiences, on the other hand, devoured the picture beginning on the second day.
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Producer Naga Vamsi, distributor Dil Raju and his family, and actresses Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary all attended the celebration.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sharing the photos, the actor wrote, “Happy Sankranthi! Blockbuster celebrations #GunturKaaram #DilRaju @vamsi84 @sreeleela14 @Meenakshiioffl.” 

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Meher Ramesh shared a group photo and he shared by saying, “Sankranthi Success celebrations of #gunturkaaram hosted by #ssmb @urstrulymahesh @namratashirodkar at GMB house.”

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Namrata's sister Shilpa Shirodkar was also a part of the party. She posted inside photos from her stay at the actor's house. 

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    'Guntur Kaaram', written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, is a commercial entertainment starring Mahesh Babu. This is his first role since the publication of 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' in 2022. In addition to Mahesh Babu, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Sreeleela play important parts.

    article_image11

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    S Thaman is the composer of the music. 'Guntur Kaaram' hit cinemas on January 12. The film was produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations and features Thaman's soundtrack, editing by Naveen Nooli, and cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and PS Vinod. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BTS RM, V share FIRST pictures after enlistment, pose in military uniforms [PHOTOS] ATG

    BTS: RM, V share FIRST pictures after enlistment, pose in military uniforms [PHOTOS]

    Photos Sidharth Malhotra celebrates his 39th birthday with Karan Johar, Shakun Batra and other friends RBA

    Photos: Sidharth Malhotra celebrates his 39th birthday with Karan Johar, Shakun Batra and other friends

    Emmy Awards 2024: 'The Bear', 'Beef' takes center stage as they win big, winners full list here RKK

    Emmy Awards 2024: 'The Bear', 'Beef' takes center stage as they win big, winners full list here

    Ram Mandir: Ayushmann Khurrana gets invited to Ayodhya for temple's inauguration RKK

    Ram Mandir: Ayushmann Khurrana gets invited to Ayodhya for temple's inauguration

    Bigg Boss 17: SHOCKING! Samarth Jurel gets eliminated, Isha Malviya breaks down in tears RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: SHOCKING! Samarth Jurel gets eliminated, Isha Malviya breaks down in tears

    Recent Stories

    BTS RM, V share FIRST pictures after enlistment, pose in military uniforms [PHOTOS] ATG

    BTS: RM, V share FIRST pictures after enlistment, pose in military uniforms [PHOTOS]

    Swachh Teerth campaign Rajnath Singh participates in cleanliness drive at Lucknow Hanuman Setu temple see photos gcw

    Swachh Teerth campaign: Rajnath Singh participates in cleanliness drive at Lucknow's Hanuman Setu temple

    Tennis Rafael Nadal named ambassador for Saudi Tennis Federation; paves way for tennis growth in KSA osf

    Rafael Nadal named ambassador for Saudi Tennis Federation; paves way for tennis growth in KSA

    When Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya danced at Eden Gardens; unseen video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    When Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya danced at Eden Gardens; unseen video goes viral (WATCH)

    Bengaluru: Blast at Delhi-based woman's house in Yelahanka, 5 houses damaged, 6 injured vkp

    Bengaluru: Blast at Delhi-based woman's house in Yelahanka, 5 houses damaged, 6 injured

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon