    Guess how much does Manushi Chhillar’s pastel green bag will cost you?

    First Published Jan 23, 2022, 5:20 PM IST
    Manushi Chhillar's latest pictures from her Oman vacation, shows her flaunting a Prada bag. The price of her bag will leave you stunned.

    Image: Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

    Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her debut in Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj. As the film nears its release date, the excitement around this periodic drama has constantly been increasing. And while the team is gearing up for the film’s release, Manushi Chhillar has been blessing her social media followers with pictures from her photoshoots.

    Image: Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

    Recently, Manushi Chhillar posted a fresh set of pictures that will surely make you fall in love with this Former Miss India. At present, the beauty pageant winner-turned-actor, Manushi is chilling in Oman. In the pictures that Manushi posted, she is seen in an all-white ensemble, comprising of a crop top and a thigh-high slit skirt co-ord.

    Image: Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

    The outfit that Manushi Chhillar is wearing is available for purchase online. It is priced at a rough cost of Rs 7,000. Manushi flaunted her dress during her vacation in Oman.

    Image: Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

    Manushi Chhillar had been posting several pictures of hers from her Oman vacation. Amidst that, her all-white co-ord has grabbed the attention of many. Fans of the Former Miss World have found her outfit hot and chic. However, what couldn’t stop us from drooling was her pastel green handbag that Manushi held with her in the pictures.

    Image: Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

    If asked to make a guess at the price of the bag would your guess be? Well, if you think that the bag is priced for some thousands of rupees, then you are wrong.

    ALSO READ: Prithviraj teaser: Akshay Kumar gives goosebumps, Manushi Chhillar does debut

    Image: Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

    The expensive Prada bag that Manushi Chhillar has used to accessorize her outfit is from the brand’s Re-Edition 2005 Re-Nylon bag. Its worth is not in thousands but in lakhs, in fact. The Prada bag costs a whopping USD 1590, which comes to roughly Rs 1,18,328.

    Image: Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

    To further accessorise her look, Manushi Chhillar wore statement gold rings, pearl earrings and stylish cat-eye sunglasses.

    ALSO READ: When Miss World Manushi Chhillar bumped into the Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, and took advice

