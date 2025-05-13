Govinda's THESE movies are remakes of South Indian films: Check them out
From Govinda to Sanjay Dutt, discover the untold stories behind 7 Bollywood superhits. Uncover the secrets of these remakes and their box office success.
| Published : May 13 2025, 02:05 PM
1 Min read
Aankhen
The 1993 action-comedy Aankhen was inspired by the South Indian film Kittur Puttur.
Raja Babu
The popular 1994 film Raja Babu was a remake of the Tamil film Rasukutty (1992).
Coolie No. 1
The 1995 comedy Coolie No. 1 was a remake of the Tamil film Chinna Mapillai (1993).
Sajan Chale Sasural
The 1996 romantic comedy Sajan Chale Sasural was a remake of the Telugu film Allari Mogudu (1992).
Haseena Maan Jaayegi
The 1999 comedy Haseena Maan Jaayegi was a remake of Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, itself a remake of the Tamil film Kadhalikka Neramillai.
Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain
The 2000 film Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain was a remake of the Kannada film Bangarada Manushya.
Bhagam Bhag
Several plot points in the 2006 film Bhagam Bhag were taken from the Malayalam film Mannar Mathai Speaking.
