Govinda-Sunita Ahuja to Mahima Chaudhary-Bobby Mukherji: 7 Celebs couple who live separately without divorce

Amidst the news of Govinda and Sunita living separately, here are 7 other Bollywood couples who live apart without a divorce. This includes stars like Mahima Chaudhary, Randhir Kapoor, and Rakhi.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 1, 2025, 1:40 PM IST

Govinda's wife, Sunita, recently revealed that they live separately despite being married. They shared their reasons for this decision. Here are seven Bollywood and TV couples who also choose to live apart without getting a divorce. Read on to know more.

article_image2

Mahima Chaudhary, who starred in 'Pardes' and 'Daag- The Fire,' married Bobby Mukherji in 2006. They separated in 2013.

article_image3

Veteran actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita married in 1971. They have two daughters. They started living separately in the 1980s.

article_image4

Choreographer Sandeep Soparrkar married Jesse Randhawa in 2009. They separated in 2016 and started living separately.

article_image5

Rakhi, from the bygone era, married Gulzar. They have a daughter. They have been living separately for years.

article_image6

Piyush Sachdev married Akangsha Rawat on June 25, 2012, and they started living separately in June 2017.

article_image7

Rajesh Khanna married Dimple Kapadia in 1973. They separated in 1982. Rajesh Khanna passed away in 2012.

