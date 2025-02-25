Govinda, Sunita Ahuja heading towards DIVORCE 37 years after marriage? Here's what we know

Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, are reportedly facing marital troubles after 37 years of marriage. Speculations suggest they are living separately due to ongoing disagreements. While the couple has not confirmed the news, Sunita recently hinted at changes in their relationship

Reports suggest that Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja may be heading for a divorce after 37 years of marriage. While the couple has not confirmed or denied the speculation, sources indicate that their relationship has been facing difficulties, with ongoing disagreements and lifestyle differences leading to frequent conflicts

Despite maintaining a private personal life, Govinda and Sunita have always entertained fans with their playful public appearances. However, recent developments hint at a rough patch in their marriage, with rumors of them living separately for some time. Sunita has been making several media appearances, whereas Govinda has remained largely absent

In a recent interview, Sunita disclosed that she and Govinda do not reside together. She explained that while she stays in a flat with their children, the actor lives in a bungalow nearby. She also mentioned that earlier she felt secure in her marriage, but her feelings have changed over time

Sunita further elaborated that the arrangement was due to their differing routines. She shared that Govinda often engages in long conversations with people late into the night, whereas she prefers a quieter life with her children. Additionally, she noted that despite living together, she and her children do not communicate much, as she believes excessive talking drains energy

