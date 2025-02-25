Govinda, Sunita Ahuja heading towards DIVORCE 37 years after marriage? Here's what we know

Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, are reportedly facing marital troubles after 37 years of marriage. Speculations suggest they are living separately due to ongoing disagreements. While the couple has not confirmed the news, Sunita recently hinted at changes in their relationship

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 25, 2025, 3:13 PM IST

Reports suggest that Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja may be heading for a divorce after 37 years of marriage. While the couple has not confirmed or denied the speculation, sources indicate that their relationship has been facing difficulties, with ongoing disagreements and lifestyle differences leading to frequent conflicts

budget 2025
article_image2

Despite maintaining a private personal life, Govinda and Sunita have always entertained fans with their playful public appearances. However, recent developments hint at a rough patch in their marriage, with rumors of them living separately for some time. Sunita has been making several media appearances, whereas Govinda has remained largely absent

article_image3

In a recent interview, Sunita disclosed that she and Govinda do not reside together. She explained that while she stays in a flat with their children, the actor lives in a bungalow nearby. She also mentioned that earlier she felt secure in her marriage, but her feelings have changed over time

article_image4

Sunita further elaborated that the arrangement was due to their differing routines. She shared that Govinda often engages in long conversations with people late into the night, whereas she prefers a quieter life with her children. Additionally, she noted that despite living together, she and her children do not communicate much, as she believes excessive talking drains energy

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Preity Zinta SLAMS Congress for false claims about BJP and 18 crore loan MEG

Preity Zinta SLAMS Congress for false claims about BJP and 18 crore loan

Veteran Marathi director Rajdutt unveils poster of 'April May 99' (WATCH) ddr

Veteran Marathi director Rajdutt unveils poster of 'April May 99' (WATCH)

Ariana Grande praised K Pop band 'dearALICE', Can they beat BTS soon? Fans demands collab MEG

Ariana Grande praised K Pop band 'dearALICE', Can they beat BTS soon? Fans demands collab

Anupam Kher to QUIT films for politics? Here's what we know RBA

Anupam Kher to QUIT films for politics? Here's what we know

YG Entertainment's Stock rise: Impact of BLACKPINK's 2025 world tour and comeback MEG

YG Entertainment's Stock rise: Impact of BLACKPINK's 2025 world tour and comeback

Recent Stories

CM Yogi: Mahakumbh 2025 redefines Uttar Pradesh's identity and marks a proud milestone

CM Yogi: Mahakumbh 2025 redefines Uttar Pradesh's identity and marks a proud milestone

Gautham Vasudev Menon turns 52: 5 Best films redenifining Love MEG

Gautham Vasudev Menon turns 52: 5 Best films redenifining Love

Topgolf Callaway Stock Rises After-Market On Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Topgolf Callaway Stock Rises After-Market On Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Home Depot Stock Falls Ahead Of Q4 Earnings As Low Builder Sentiment, Macro Uncertainty Weigh: Retail Sentiment Downbeat

Home Depot Stock Falls Ahead Of Q4 Earnings As Low Builder Sentiment, Macro Uncertainty Weigh: Retail Sentiment Downbeat

UP: Female students skip Class 10 exams, return home after asked to remove their hijab at centre (WATCH) shk

UP: Female students skip Class 10 exams, return home after asked to remove their hijab at centre (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Telangana Govt School Transformed into TRAIN-THEMED Campus to Attract Students! | Asianet Newsable

Telangana Govt School Transformed into TRAIN-THEMED Campus to Attract Students! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Delhi Speaker SUSPENDS 12 AAP MLAs, Including Atishi & Gopal Rai | Assembly Chaos Unfolds!

Delhi Speaker SUSPENDS 12 AAP MLAs, Including Atishi & Gopal Rai | Assembly Chaos Unfolds!

Video Icon
Hundreds Gather in Times Square to Mark Three Years of Russia-Ukraine War!

Hundreds Gather in Times Square to Mark Three Years of Russia-Ukraine War!

Video Icon
Trump BACKS Elon Musk’s You’re Fired Email on Productivity & DOGE!

Trump BACKS Elon Musk’s You’re Fired Email on Productivity & DOGE!

Video Icon
PM Modi at Advantage Assam 2.0: ‘World Trusts India’s Growth, Stability & Reform-Driven Governance’

PM Modi at Advantage Assam 2.0: ‘World Trusts India’s Growth, Stability & Reform-Driven Governance’

Video Icon