Govinda, Sunita Ahuja filed for DIVORCE 6 months back? Lawyer CONFIRMS this about couple

Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja recently made headlines amid rumors of their separation. While reports suggested marital discord, their lawyer confirmed that the couple, who had filed for divorce six months ago, has reconciled. Dismissing speculations, they assured that their bond remains strong

Amid speculations about their separation, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s lawyer confirmed that although they had filed for divorce six months ago, the couple has now reconciled. Their close family friend, Lalit Bindal, reassured that their relationship remains strong and they have decided to stay together

Nepal Visit and Puja Strengthen Their Bond To mark the New Year, Govinda and Sunita traveled to Nepal and performed a puja together at Pashupatinath Temple. According to Bindal, such ups and downs are common in marriages, but the couple is committed to each other and their bond remains intact ALSO READ: Who is Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati? The Stanford PhD who blessed Katrina Kaif, Isha Ambani at Mahakumbh

Misinterpretation of Sunita Ahuja’s Statements The couple’s lawyer criticized social media for selectively presenting Sunita Ahuja’s statements in a negative light. He clarified that when she mentioned not wanting Govinda as a husband in her next birth, she also expressed a desire to have a son like him. Similarly, when she referred to him being with his "own valentine," she meant that he was busy working. The lawyer assured that no divorce is happening

Govinda and His Manager Dismiss Rumors Following reports that disagreements and lifestyle differences were causing a rift in their marriage, Govinda dismissed the claims, stating that he was focusing on his upcoming film projects. His manager, Shashi Sinha, also downplayed the rumors, attributing them to statements made by certain family members. He emphasized that the couple is working through their differences while Govinda moves forward with his film ventures

Latest Videos