Govinda, Sunita Ahuja filed for DIVORCE 6 months back? Lawyer CONFIRMS this about couple

Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja recently made headlines amid rumors of their separation. While reports suggested marital discord, their lawyer confirmed that the couple, who had filed for divorce six months ago, has reconciled. Dismissing speculations, they assured that their bond remains strong

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 10:03 AM IST

Amid speculations about their separation, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s lawyer confirmed that although they had filed for divorce six months ago, the couple has now reconciled. Their close family friend, Lalit Bindal, reassured that their relationship remains strong and they have decided to stay together

budget 2025
article_image2

Nepal Visit and Puja Strengthen Their Bond

To mark the New Year, Govinda and Sunita traveled to Nepal and performed a puja together at Pashupatinath Temple. According to Bindal, such ups and downs are common in marriages, but the couple is committed to each other and their bond remains intact

ALSO READ: Who is Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati? The Stanford PhD who blessed Katrina Kaif, Isha Ambani at Mahakumbh

article_image3

Misinterpretation of Sunita Ahuja’s Statements

The couple’s lawyer criticized social media for selectively presenting Sunita Ahuja’s statements in a negative light. He clarified that when she mentioned not wanting Govinda as a husband in her next birth, she also expressed a desire to have a son like him. Similarly, when she referred to him being with his "own valentine," she meant that he was busy working. The lawyer assured that no divorce is happening

article_image4

Govinda and His Manager Dismiss Rumors

Following reports that disagreements and lifestyle differences were causing a rift in their marriage, Govinda dismissed the claims, stating that he was focusing on his upcoming film projects. His manager, Shashi Sinha, also downplayed the rumors, attributing them to statements made by certain family members. He emphasized that the couple is working through their differences while Govinda moves forward with his film ventures

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Meghan Markle shares exclusive glimpses of her new show 'With Love, Meghan' [WATCH] NTI

Meghan Markle shares exclusive glimpses of her new show 'With Love, Meghan' [WATCH]

Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg passes away at 39; co-star Blake Lively pens heartbreaking note RBA

Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg passes away at 39; co-star Blake Lively pens heartbreaking note

Mithila Palkar Shares Adorable Pictures from Prajakta Koli's Wedding MEG

Mithila Palkar Shares Adorable Pictures from Prajakta Koli's Wedding

WWE: Five Wrestling Attires That Were Surprisingly Banned

WWE: 5 Wrestling Attires That Were Surprisingly Banned

Ananya Panday defines success as she becomes the most watched Gen Z Indian actor MEG

Ananya Panday defines success as she becomes the most watched Gen Z Indian actor

Recent Stories

Nvidia Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations, Jensen Huang Says Blackwell Production Ramped Up On ‘Massive Scale:’ Retail Turns Bullish

Nvidia Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations, Jensen Huang Says Blackwell Production Ramped Up On ‘Massive Scale:’ Retail Turns Bullish

Stellantis Stock Logs Worst Drop In 2 Months After Q4 Print, But Retail Feels Profit Crash Was Already Baked In

Stellantis Stock Logs Worst Drop In 2 Months After Q4 Print, But Retail Feels Profit Crash Was Already Baked In

Walgreens Dips After $595M Settlement Over COVID Test Dispute With Everly/PWN, But Retail Is Unfazed

Walgreens Dips After $595M Settlement Over COVID Test Dispute With Everly/PWN, But Retail Is Unfazed

Meghan Markle shares exclusive glimpses of her new show 'With Love, Meghan' [WATCH] NTI

Meghan Markle shares exclusive glimpses of her new show 'With Love, Meghan' [WATCH]

football When can Liverpool win the Premier League title? Possible dates and scenarios explained snt

When can Liverpool win the Premier League title? Possible dates and scenarios explained

Recent Videos

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Video Icon
Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Video Icon
Amit Shah Joins Sadhguru for Maha Shivratri Celebrations at Isha Foundation!

Amit Shah Joins Sadhguru for Maha Shivratri Celebrations at Isha Foundation!

Video Icon
Hindi Signboards DEFACED in TamilNadu: What's the Language Row Amid Protests Against NEP?

Hindi Signboards DEFACED in TamilNadu: What's the Language Row Amid Protests Against NEP?

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | How Football Design Continue to Incorporate Technological Innovations

Infographic Hub | How Football Design Continue to Incorporate Technological Innovations

Video Icon