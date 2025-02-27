Who is Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati? The Stanford PhD who blessed Katrina Kaif, Isha Ambani at Mahakumbh

Who is Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati? A Stanford PhD who left Los Angeles for a life of spiritual service in Rishikesh, she has become a revered guru. At Mahakumbh Mela, Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, Isha Ambani, and other luminaries sought her blessings, drawn to her wisdom and transformative journey

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 9:30 AM IST

At this year's Mahakumbh Mela, numerous well-known personalities from Bollywood, politics, and the business world gathered to seek the blessings of Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati. Dressed in a saffron saree, with a serene expression and a bindi adorning her forehead, she exuded an aura of peace. Among the notable attendees were business magnate Isha Ambani, Mukesh Ambani to Bollywood celebrities Katrina Kaif, Raveena Tandon, Vivek Oberoi, and renowned singer Kailash Kher 

budget 2025
article_image2

The Spiritual Journey of Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati

Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, affectionately known as Sadhviji, is a revered spiritual leader, motivational speaker, and bestselling author who has made Rishikesh her home. Originally from Los Angeles, she comes from a Jewish background and holds a PhD in psychology from Stanford University. Despite her Western upbringing, she experienced a profound spiritual awakening during her visit to India in 1996. At the time, she was a vegetarian who enjoyed Indian cuisine but had little knowledge of Hinduism. However, the transformative power of the sacred Ganga and the spiritual teachings she encountered led her to embrace a life of devotion and service

article_image3

Bridging Spirituality and Modern Life

Sadhviji’s journey of transformation is eloquently documented in her bestselling memoir, Hollywood to the Himalayas: A Journey of Healing and Transformation

article_image4

Leadership and Humanitarian Initiatives

As per her official website, Sadhviji holds several prominent roles in various humanitarian and spiritual initiatives. She serves as the Secretary-General of the Global Interfaith WASH Alliance (GIWA), which focuses on ensuring access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene

article_image5

Additionally, she is the President of the Divine Shakti Foundation, an organization committed to women’s empowerment, education, and vocational training. She also leads the International Yoga Festival at Parmarth Niketan, an event attended by distinguished leaders from across India

article_image6

Her spiritual journey was further solidified when Swami Chidanand Saraswati ordained her, making her a significant figure at Parmarth Niketan Ashram

article_image7

Through her teachings, activism, and spiritual guidance, she has influenced countless individuals worldwide, offering a unique perspective that merges ancient Indian wisdom with contemporary life

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Meghan Markle shares exclusive glimpses of her new show 'With Love, Meghan' [WATCH] NTI

Meghan Markle shares exclusive glimpses of her new show 'With Love, Meghan' [WATCH]

Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg passes away at 39; co-star Blake Lively pens heartbreaking note RBA

Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg passes away at 39; co-star Blake Lively pens heartbreaking note

Mithila Palkar Shares Adorable Pictures from Prajakta Koli's Wedding MEG

Mithila Palkar Shares Adorable Pictures from Prajakta Koli's Wedding

WWE: Five Wrestling Attires That Were Surprisingly Banned

WWE: 5 Wrestling Attires That Were Surprisingly Banned

Ananya Panday defines success as she becomes the most watched Gen Z Indian actor MEG

Ananya Panday defines success as she becomes the most watched Gen Z Indian actor

Recent Stories

Nvidia Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations, Jensen Huang Says Blackwell Production Ramped Up On ‘Massive Scale:’ Retail Turns Bullish

Nvidia Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations, Jensen Huang Says Blackwell Production Ramped Up On ‘Massive Scale:’ Retail Turns Bullish

Stellantis Stock Logs Worst Drop In 2 Months After Q4 Print, But Retail Feels Profit Crash Was Already Baked In

Stellantis Stock Logs Worst Drop In 2 Months After Q4 Print, But Retail Feels Profit Crash Was Already Baked In

Walgreens Dips After $595M Settlement Over COVID Test Dispute With Everly/PWN, But Retail Is Unfazed

Walgreens Dips After $595M Settlement Over COVID Test Dispute With Everly/PWN, But Retail Is Unfazed

Meghan Markle shares exclusive glimpses of her new show 'With Love, Meghan' [WATCH] NTI

Meghan Markle shares exclusive glimpses of her new show 'With Love, Meghan' [WATCH]

football When can Liverpool win the Premier League title? Possible dates and scenarios explained snt

When can Liverpool win the Premier League title? Possible dates and scenarios explained

Recent Videos

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Video Icon
Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Mahakumbh 2025 Concludes: DRONE Captures Breathtaking Visuals of Triveni Sangam!

Video Icon
Amit Shah Joins Sadhguru for Maha Shivratri Celebrations at Isha Foundation!

Amit Shah Joins Sadhguru for Maha Shivratri Celebrations at Isha Foundation!

Video Icon
Hindi Signboards DEFACED in TamilNadu: What's the Language Row Amid Protests Against NEP?

Hindi Signboards DEFACED in TamilNadu: What's the Language Row Amid Protests Against NEP?

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | How Football Design Continue to Incorporate Technological Innovations

Infographic Hub | How Football Design Continue to Incorporate Technological Innovations

Video Icon