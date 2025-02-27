Who is Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati? The Stanford PhD who blessed Katrina Kaif, Isha Ambani at Mahakumbh

Who is Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati? A Stanford PhD who left Los Angeles for a life of spiritual service in Rishikesh, she has become a revered guru. At Mahakumbh Mela, Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, Isha Ambani, and other luminaries sought her blessings, drawn to her wisdom and transformative journey

At this year's Mahakumbh Mela, numerous well-known personalities from Bollywood, politics, and the business world gathered to seek the blessings of Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati. Dressed in a saffron saree, with a serene expression and a bindi adorning her forehead, she exuded an aura of peace. Among the notable attendees were business magnate Isha Ambani, Mukesh Ambani to Bollywood celebrities Katrina Kaif, Raveena Tandon, Vivek Oberoi, and renowned singer Kailash Kher

The Spiritual Journey of Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati

Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, affectionately known as Sadhviji, is a revered spiritual leader, motivational speaker, and bestselling author who has made Rishikesh her home. Originally from Los Angeles, she comes from a Jewish background and holds a PhD in psychology from Stanford University. Despite her Western upbringing, she experienced a profound spiritual awakening during her visit to India in 1996. At the time, she was a vegetarian who enjoyed Indian cuisine but had little knowledge of Hinduism. However, the transformative power of the sacred Ganga and the spiritual teachings she encountered led her to embrace a life of devotion and service

Bridging Spirituality and Modern Life

Sadhviji’s journey of transformation is eloquently documented in her bestselling memoir, Hollywood to the Himalayas: A Journey of Healing and Transformation

Leadership and Humanitarian Initiatives

As per her official website, Sadhviji holds several prominent roles in various humanitarian and spiritual initiatives. She serves as the Secretary-General of the Global Interfaith WASH Alliance (GIWA), which focuses on ensuring access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene

Additionally, she is the President of the Divine Shakti Foundation, an organization committed to women’s empowerment, education, and vocational training. She also leads the International Yoga Festival at Parmarth Niketan, an event attended by distinguished leaders from across India

Her spiritual journey was further solidified when Swami Chidanand Saraswati ordained her, making her a significant figure at Parmarth Niketan Ashram

Through her teachings, activism, and spiritual guidance, she has influenced countless individuals worldwide, offering a unique perspective that merges ancient Indian wisdom with contemporary life

