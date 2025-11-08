Image Credit : our own

Gouri G. Kishan also mentioned that no one from her own team said anything. She expressed her happiness that after the incident went viral, many from the film industry came out in support. 'There were no questions about the film or my character. He just laughed and asked the actor, 'How much did she weigh when you lifted her?' He also asked the director, 'Why did you cast someone so short?''

'YouTubers think they can just pick up a phone and ask anything,' she said. 'Do they think women are brainless? There are many talented women. Can they only ask us about our bodies, clothes, and makeup? What really angered me is that he said this even after watching the film. He had such a huge ego,' Gouri Kishan stated.