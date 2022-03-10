Good news for Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans; we know why she's in Mumbai

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Mar 10, 2022, 4:54 PM IST

    Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu all set for her big-budget Bollywood debut? Read this now

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently in Mumbai. A few hours ago, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport, and later Samantha was clicked outside a studio posing with her fans. Is she all set to Bollywood film after a powerful debut in the OTT platform with the Family Man 2 series? Many fans are wondering as she is in Mumbai.  
     

    Samantha has been one of the most popular actresses in the south industry for 12 years. She now wants to up her game with every film and work. Like Rashmika Mandana has joined the Hindi film industry after working for a few films back in the South, Sam might join her soon in Bollywood.
     

    Seeing Samantha in Mumbai, many fans couldn't resist but speculate about her Bollywood debut. One fan commented, " Sam is the sweetest & most humble.” Another user asked if the Bollywood project is on the cards, "Bollywood project on the way??" In the video, shutterbugs asked Sam if she understands Hindi, to which she replied, " Thodha Thodha". 
     

    According to reports, Samantha has reportedly hiked her fees after the enormous success of Family Man 2, and she will now charge around 3-4 crore per movie. Also Read: Remember Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding saree? Know what it is now after four years

    On the work front, Samantha will next be seen in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal along with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Also Read: Never seen before Samantha Ruth Prabhu's pictures; fans should not miss

    Sam will also feature in Gunasekhar's Shakuntalam. She is also making her Hollywood debut with Downtown Abbey director Philip John's Arrangements of Love. Also Read: Who is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's best friend? Actress shares her picture

