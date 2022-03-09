Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Remember Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding saree? Know what it is now after four years

    First Published Mar 9, 2022, 5:33 PM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in after four years of their marriage. Now there is the latest update that will make the ex-couple fans sad

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation last in October, leaving their fans shocked and heartbroken. Before their official announcement, there were many rumours, and speculations news were going around that had made both the stars' lives difficult. 
     

    Samantha is back in the news as she has reportedly returned her wedding saree to Naga after the separation. Yes, it is said that the saree she donned in her traditional Telugu wedding belonged to Naga’s grandmother has been given back to the Akkineni family.
     

    Samantha Akkineni Samantha Akkineni picked a classic ivory Kanjivaram on her wedding day. She has many such sarees in a variety of colors. The actress usually pairs it with embroidered blouses and heavy earrings.

    Samantha and Naga got married on October 04, 2017 in Goa, and reportedly, the Akkineni family was proud and happy when Samantha wore that saree. However, She has now returned the saree. 
     

    It is said that Sam did not want to keep anything with herself that belonged to Naga or Akkineni family. Also Read: Here's where Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya is busy

    There were many news that Samantha has asked for Rs 200 crore alimony from Naga Chaitnya. But later, Samantha rubbished such reports, saying she did not want to take any money from him. However, there was no official verification of this. Also Read: Why is Samantha Ruth Prabhu similar to Virat Kohli? Here's what insider has to say

