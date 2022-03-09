Remember Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding saree? Know what it is now after four years

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in after four years of their marriage. Now there is the latest update that will make the ex-couple fans sad

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation last in October, leaving their fans shocked and heartbroken. Before their official announcement, there were many rumours, and speculations news were going around that had made both the stars' lives difficult.



Samantha is back in the news as she has reportedly returned her wedding saree to Naga after the separation. Yes, it is said that the saree she donned in her traditional Telugu wedding belonged to Naga’s grandmother has been given back to the Akkineni family.



Samantha Akkineni Samantha Akkineni picked a classic ivory Kanjivaram on her wedding day. She has many such sarees in a variety of colors. The actress usually pairs it with embroidered blouses and heavy earrings.

Samantha and Naga got married on October 04, 2017 in Goa, and reportedly, the Akkineni family was proud and happy when Samantha wore that saree. However, She has now returned the saree.



It is said that Sam did not want to keep anything with herself that belonged to Naga or Akkineni family. Also Read: Here's where Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya is busy