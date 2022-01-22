Girl, are you in love? If yes, here are 7 things you should never ever ask your new boyfriend

Only for girls: 7 tips that you should follow if you are in a new relationship



Some specific things that upset you, likewise, there are quite a few things that can bother your man, too. If you are in a new relationship, you should consider handling it with care and love. It means that there are a few things that you should not do or ask your new boyfriend at any cost.



Salary: Asking your new man about his pay scale might leave an awful image of you, and he might even think of you as a person who runs after money, even if you have asked the question without any bad intentions. Hence, when your relationship is in the initial stage, avoid such questions that may add sourness to your blooming love.



Gifts and dates: Never ask for gifts or costly dates, as it will leave a bad image on you on your new boyfriend. Yes, do it, but when you understand him quite well. Also, know how he will react to such demands.



Be yourself: Don't pretend, just be yourself. It's much easier and more fun to be original than to act to be something or someone else. Healthy, faithful, loveable relationships are made of real individuals.

Avoid ex: Never ask your new boyfriend about his ex's pictures or talk about her; it might make him uncomfortable. Maybe at a later stage, you might ask for it in your relationship, but not at the start. Or better just avoid asking if you don't want to lose him.



Be flexible: It is important to respect others' time and conditions. We know it is not easy to change for someone changes. But remember, healthy and happy relationships allow for change and growth.



Introduce you to his friends: If your new man is not introducing you to his male/female friends, it's not because he is time-passing with you or not serious about you. It can be other reasons. So just wait and don't rush into meeting his friends, waiting for the right time.

