Ghilli to Aadukalam: Top 5 Tamil Blockbusters Filmed in Madurai

Even though Tamil cinema features movies based in various towns, films centered around one particular town tend to be huge hits.

Madurai based tamil movies list: Because of Madurai district's tradition and unique dialect, movies based in this city always have a special appeal. Like the song lyrics, “This land smells of jasmine, it tells our hearts,” Madurai is a town where affectionate people live. Numerous films have been made in Tamil cinema based on the lifestyle there. Most of those films have been hits. In this compilation, let's look at the list of films that were created in the Madurai setting.

Ghilli

If there's an unforgettable film in actor Vijay's career, it's Ghilli. This film, released in 2004, was directed by Dharani. They shot a thrilling fight scene with Vijay near the world-famous Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai. Prakash Raj, who played the villain in this film, got whistles for his dialogues like 'Madurai Muthupandi Kottai'. Ghilli, which broke collection records upon release, also killed it when it was re-released.

Subramaniapuram

Subramaniapuram is a film directed by Sasikumar with the theme that death is the punishment for betrayal. You can call it a completely Madurai film. It was shot entirely in Madurai, and the dialogues spoken by everyone in the local dialect of the people there were well received. Watching this movie gives you the feeling of having visited Madurai.

Aadukalam

Aadukalam is a film directed by Vetrimaran and starring Dhanush as the hero. It was filmed focusing on cockfights that take place in Madurai and its surrounding areas. Dhanush lived as a true Madurai native in this film. This film was a blockbuster hit and also earned actor Dhanush his first National Award. Aadukalam is celebrated as a masterpiece of Tamil cinema.

Paruthiveeran

Paruthiveeran is the film that introduced actor Karthi as a hero. This film was directed by Ameer. It was depicted in a village near Madurai. In this film, Karthi transformed into a young man from Madurai by wearing a lungi. This film also received two National Awards. This is also a masterpiece film given by Madurai.

Kaadhal

Kaadhal is a film that focuses on the beautiful adolescent love that blossoms between a young man working as a mechanic in Madurai and a school student. In this film, Bharath and Sandhya played the main characters. This film was directed by Balaji Sakthivel. This film also made Madurai Jigarthanda famous.

Latest Videos