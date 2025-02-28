Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's deaths raise suspicion: No GAS LEAK evidence found- Read on

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's deaths raise suspicion after unusual findings. No gas leak evidence was found, and the investigation is ongoing to uncover more details surrounding their tragic passing.

Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 28, 2025, 10:15 AM IST

On Thursday, February 27, actor Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa, and one of their dogs were found dead at their New Mexico home, sparking an investigation into the cause of their tragic passing.

Hackman's daughter, Elizabeth Jean Hackman, spoke to TMZ, sharing that the family suspects a carbon monoxide leak might have caused the deaths. However, new reports are pointing in a different direction.
 

A Santa Fe detective has started a deeper investigation after a neighbor reported some unusual details. The couple's front door was found unlocked, and nearby, a pill bottle with pills scattered around was discovered near Arakawa’s body. Hackman’s body was found in another room.

Further investigation revealed that no signs of a gas leak were found, and no obvious clues pointed to carbon monoxide poisoning. However, there were peculiar details, including Arakawa’s body being found in a bathroom near a space heater.

It appears the couple may have passed away at least a day before their bodies were found. Arakawa’s body was showing signs of decomposition, and Hackman’s body was discovered fully clothed in another room, with sunglasses lying near him. Authorities noted that Hackman may have fallen before his death.

The local fire department and gas company confirmed that no carbon monoxide leak was detected, and the investigation continues as more details emerge.

