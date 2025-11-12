- Home
As Bigg Boss 19 heads towards its finale, more and more twists and turns are being seen. Several shake-ups are also occurring in the show. The biggest game was played with Gaurav.
A game was played with Gaurav Khanna
A lot of drama is unfolding in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 19 right now. The biggest incident happened with Gaurav Khanna. He became the captain, but then a major twist occurred.
Gaurav Khanna made himself captain
Gaurav was given a choice: become captain and nominate all, or let Shehbaz be captain. He selfishly chose to be his own captain.
Gaurav Khanna, the 60-minute captain
Housemates got angry with Gaurav's choice. In a vote, they elected Shehbaz Badesha as the new captain. Gaurav was captain for only 60 minutes.
The public entered the Bigg Boss house
To spice things up, the makers brought fans into the Bigg Boss 19 house to vote for the housemates. It's said that the one with the fewest votes will be evicted.
Mridul Tiwari got evicted
According to media reports, Mridul Tiwari's journey in the Bigg Boss 19 house has ended. Based on fan votes, Mridul received the fewest votes and was shown the door.
9 members left in the Bigg Boss 19 house
After Mridul's eviction, 9 members remain: Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Farhana Bhatt, Kunika Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Mallik, Shehbaz Badesha, and Malti Chahar.
When will the Bigg Boss 19 finale be?
Reports say the BB19 finale is on Dec 7. Despite rumors of an extension, makers confirm the date is final.