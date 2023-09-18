Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Urfi Javed, Pratik Sehajpal visit Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings

    First Published Sep 18, 2023, 4:30 PM IST

    Urfi aka Uorfi Javed and Pratik Sehajpal to unite together for a project? The two visited Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi in ethnic attire. Have a look!

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Uorfi Javed and Pratik Sehajpal are two of the most sought after stars lately. While Uorfi continues to amaze and raise eye-brows with her unique and bold fashion choices, Pratik has been wowing the audience with his performances on both television and the web, most recently in Hotstar’s Number 1 web-series, “Aakhri Sach”.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    While both stars have strong fan followings and continue making their mark in their respective fields, it seems Pratik Sehajpal and Uorfi Javed could be teaming up for a real project! 
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    As the festive mood fills the air and everyone gears up to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi this year, the two much-loved celebrities were spotted visiting Siddhivinayak temple ahead of the auspicious occasion. 
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    As seen in the viral video, for the darshan, while Urfi opted for a red salwar suit with a mask, Pratik, on the other hand, was seen wearing a kurta with ripped denim.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    TV stars Pratik Sehajpal and Uorfi Javed also posed for the cameras outside the temple and were seen chatting with paps.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    It is a familiar ritual and practice for actors, producers, directors and other celebrities to visit the Siddhivinyak temple and seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings before their projects are released.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    It is, therefore, quite likely that Uorfi and Pratik have seen the temple for the same. So far the two have not mentioned anything about the project nor are there any details, but it seems like something with them is on the way!
     

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    As we await more details, we can only imagine how awesome a project with Pratik and Uorfi will be! Stay tuned for updates!

