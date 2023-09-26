Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fukrey 3 screening: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha elevate style game with trendy attires

    First Published Sep 26, 2023, 9:17 AM IST

    The much-awaited screening of the third instalment in the Fukrey film franchise, Fukrey 3, happened yesterday evening. While fans are waiting for the movie to hit the screens, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Richa Chadha elevated the style game with their stylish outfits.

    article_image1

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Fukrey 3 screening was a blend of glamour, star power and celebs in attendance yesterday evening. While Fukrey 3 is one of the much-awaited comic caper films, awaited by fans and audiences, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Richa Chadha elevated the style game with their stylish outfits.

    article_image2

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Manjot Singh looked dashing and smart in an all-dark blue shirt and pants with a dark maroon turban as he smiled and posed for the paps.

    article_image3

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Ali Fazal looked dapper and dashing in a black blazer, white t-shirt, and black pants as he arrived at the screening and posed for the paps.

    article_image4

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Richa Chadha looks stunning and pretty in an orange leopard printed ensemble outfit with a long black jacket as she posed for the paps.

    article_image5

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Pulkit Samrat looks suave and debonair in a white coloured printed shirt and crisp white pants as he poses for paps at the Fukrey 3 screening.

    article_image6

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Kriti Kharbanda looks ravishing and mesmerizing in an all-blue printed ensemble body con outfit as she poses for the paps at the event.

    article_image7

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Varun Sharma looks smart and dashing in a black t-shirt, black pants and military green jacket as he poses for the paps.

