Fukrey 3 screening: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha elevate style game with trendy attires

The much-awaited screening of the third instalment in the Fukrey film franchise, Fukrey 3, happened yesterday evening. While fans are waiting for the movie to hit the screens, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Richa Chadha elevated the style game with their stylish outfits.

Fukrey 3 screening was a blend of glamour, star power and celebs in attendance yesterday evening. Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Richa Chadha elevated the style game with their stylish outfits.

Manjot Singh looked dashing and smart in an all-dark blue shirt and pants with a dark maroon turban as he smiled and posed for the paps.

Ali Fazal looked dapper and dashing in a black blazer, white t-shirt, and black pants as he arrived at the screening and posed for the paps.

Richa Chadha looks stunning and pretty in an orange leopard printed ensemble outfit with a long black jacket as she posed for the paps.

Pulkit Samrat looks suave and debonair in a white coloured printed shirt and crisp white pants as he poses for paps at the Fukrey 3 screening.

Kriti Kharbanda looks ravishing and mesmerizing in an all-blue printed ensemble body con outfit as she poses for the paps at the event.

Varun Sharma looks smart and dashing in a black t-shirt, black pants and military green jacket as he poses for the paps.