From MCU to Spider-Man: Top 5 highest-grossing Hollywood franchises

When we think of Hollywood, the first thing that comes to mind is grandeur. Hollywood has consistently created a dedicated fan base worldwide through its films. Hollywood movies have a special craze in India as well. Recently, even Interstellar was re-released and created a box office record. That's how much the fascination for Hollywood movies has increased among Indians. In this compilation, let's take a look at the top 5 franchises that have grossed the most in Hollywood.

5. Fast & Furious

Universal Pictures has been consistently producing the Fast & Furious movies. This film has become a franchise, with 11 films released under it so far. Car chase scenes are the specialty of the Fast & Furious movies. In this franchise, the movie Furious 7, released in 2015, grossed the most. This film grossed $1.52 billion worldwide. Also, the total box office collection of the 11 films in this franchise is $7.32 billion.

4. James Bond

James Bond movies have a special craze worldwide. A total of 27 James Bond films have been released so far. Among these, Skyfall, released in 2012, is the highest-grossing James Bond film. This film grossed $1.11 billion worldwide. The total collection of the 27 James Bond films released so far is $7.88 billion.

3. Spider-Man

If there's a favorite superhero of the 90s kids, it's Spider-Man. A total of 10 Spider-Man films have been released so far under the production of Sony Pictures. Among these, Spider-Man: No Way Home, released in 2021, grossed $1.95 billion. It is the highest-grossing film. Moreover, the 10 films released in this franchise have grossed a total of $9.03 billion.

2. Star Wars

Star Wars is one of the franchises produced by Walt Disney Company on a grand scale and has a large fan base worldwide. A total of 12 Star Wars films have been released so far. Among these, ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’, released in 2016, is at the top with a collection of $2.07 billion. The total collection of the 12 films in this franchise is $10.36 billion.

1. Marvel Cinematic Universe

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the box office king in Hollywood. A total of 35 films have been released under that franchise so far. Among these, Avengers: Endgame, released in 2019, grossed the most. This film grossed $2.8 billion. The total collection of the 35 films under this universe is $31.48 billion.

