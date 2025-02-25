From MCU to Spider-Man: Top 5 highest-grossing Hollywood franchises

Hollywood movies easily rake in over a thousand crores. Let's take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing franchise movies in Hollywood.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Updated: Feb 25, 2025, 1:48 PM IST

Top 5 Hollywood Franchise

When we think of Hollywood, the first thing that comes to mind is grandeur. Hollywood has consistently created a dedicated fan base worldwide through its films. Hollywood movies have a special craze in India as well. Recently, even Interstellar was re-released and created a box office record. That's how much the fascination for Hollywood movies has increased among Indians. In this compilation, let's take a look at the top 5 franchises that have grossed the most in Hollywood.

budget 2025
article_image2

5. Fast & Furious

Universal Pictures has been consistently producing the Fast & Furious movies. This film has become a franchise, with 11 films released under it so far. Car chase scenes are the specialty of the Fast & Furious movies. In this franchise, the movie Furious 7, released in 2015, grossed the most. This film grossed $1.52 billion worldwide. Also, the total box office collection of the 11 films in this franchise is $7.32 billion.

article_image3

4. James Bond

James Bond movies have a special craze worldwide. A total of 27 James Bond films have been released so far. Among these, Skyfall, released in 2012, is the highest-grossing James Bond film. This film grossed $1.11 billion worldwide. The total collection of the 27 James Bond films released so far is $7.88 billion.

article_image4

3. Spider-Man

If there's a favorite superhero of the 90s kids, it's Spider-Man. A total of 10 Spider-Man films have been released so far under the production of Sony Pictures. Among these, Spider-Man: No Way Home, released in 2021, grossed $1.95 billion. It is the highest-grossing film. Moreover, the 10 films released in this franchise have grossed a total of $9.03 billion.

article_image5

2. Star Wars

Star Wars is one of the franchises produced by Walt Disney Company on a grand scale and has a large fan base worldwide. A total of 12 Star Wars films have been released so far. Among these, ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’, released in 2016, is at the top with a collection of $2.07 billion. The total collection of the 12 films in this franchise is $10.36 billion.

article_image6

1. Marvel Cinematic Universe

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the box office king in Hollywood. A total of 35 films have been released under that franchise so far. Among these, Avengers: Endgame, released in 2019, grossed the most. This film grossed $2.8 billion. The total collection of the 35 films under this universe is $31.48 billion. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Veteran Marathi director Rajdutt unveils poster of 'April May 99' (WATCH) ddr

Veteran Marathi director Rajdutt unveils poster of 'April May 99' (WATCH)

Ariana Grande praised K Pop band 'dearALICE', Can they beat BTS soon? Fans demands collab MEG

Ariana Grande praised K Pop band 'dearALICE', Can they beat BTS soon? Fans demands collab

Anupam Kher to QUIT films for politics? Here's what we know RBA

Anupam Kher to QUIT films for politics? Here's what we know

YG Entertainment's Stock rise: Impact of BLACKPINK's 2025 world tour and comeback MEG

YG Entertainment's Stock rise: Impact of BLACKPINK's 2025 world tour and comeback

WWE: R-Truths Top 5 Wildest Moments That Made Him a Comedy and Title Chase King

WWE: R-Truth’s Top 5 Wildest Moments That Made Him a Comedy and Title Chase King

Recent Stories

Jasmin Walia in bikini pictures; Hardik Pandya's GF sets Internet ablaze RBA

Jasmin Walia's bikini PHOTOS; Hardik Pandya's GF sets Internet ablaze

Swiggy genie delivery guy harasses Bengaluru man, makes obscene comment: 'Can I suck your C***?'; SEE post shk

Swiggy genie delivery guy harasses Bengaluru man, makes obscene comment: 'Can I suck your C***?'; SEE post

Inside PHOTOS: Govinda, Sunita Ahuja's luxurious home in Mumbai RBA

Inside PHOTOS: Govinda, Sunita Ahuja's luxurious home in Mumbai

Champions Trophy 2025: Pat Cummins unhappy with ICC giving huge venue advantage to Team India HRD

Champions Trophy 2025: Pat Cummins unhappy with ICC giving 'huge' venue advantage to Team India

Govinda Sunita Ahuja divorce news: Couple used abusive language? RBA

Govinda, Sunita Ahuja divorce news: Couple used abusive language?

Recent Videos

Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Backs Father for Bihar CM, Urges NDA to Declare Him as CM Face!

Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Backs Father for Bihar CM, Urges NDA to Declare Him as CM Face!

Video Icon
'Vultures... Pigs...' – CM Yogi Adityanath SLAMS Opposition Over Maha Kumbh Criticism!

'Vultures... Pigs...' – CM Yogi Adityanath SLAMS Opposition Over Maha Kumbh Criticism!

Video Icon
Manoj Tiwari: Corruption Led to Arvind Kejriwal's Loss of Power | Asianet Newsable

Manoj Tiwari: Corruption Led to Arvind Kejriwal's Loss of Power | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Supporters Flock to Congratulate Delhi's New CM Rekha Gupta | Asianet Newsable

Supporters Flock to Congratulate Delhi's New CM Rekha Gupta | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Honored at Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit

PM Modi Honored at Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit

Video Icon