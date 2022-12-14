Five healthy smoothies inspired by Mini Mathur's breakfast menu - READ on to know

Former Indian Idol host and renowned television icon Mini Mathur has finally revealed her breakfast hacks on her Instagram stories, which are a fan favorite. This time, we check out these five breakfast smoothies that will keep us satisfied for an entire day.

Celebs around the world love sharing all about their day with their fans. Host and model Mini Mathur is no exception to this trend. She has shared her breakfast secrets on her Instagram stories with fans and netizens. Perhaps, it is the green smoothie on her breakfast menu that keeps Mini fit and healthy. Aside from the obvious health benefits, smoothies are a great on-the-go breakfast. If, you want to add these drinks to your breakfast menu but have zero knowledge about which one to grab, you are covered now. Here are five breakfast smoothies that will keep you fulfilled:

1. Blueberry smoothie bowl: With a little more time in hand whenever you start your day, try this yummy smoothie bowl. All you need for this smoothie are frozen blueberries, almond milk, almond butter, and vanilla. Blend them together until it reaches a creamy consistency. Pour it into a bowl and top it with fresh blueberries, granola of your choice, almonds, and other fruits that you enjoy.

2. Berry banana oat smoothie: This nutritious smoothie helps you feel fuller for a long time. That is due to the oats you are going to be adding. Just blend together frozen strawberries, low-fat yoghurt, sliced banana, rolled oats, hemp and chia seeds, almond milk, and honey. Blend until it turns smooth. Pour it into a glass and enjoy a fulfilling breakfast on the go.

3. Apple Avocado Smoothie: If you are thinking about wanting to have a detox day, then you must try this energizing, filling, and detox drink. The key ingredients are avocado, apple, banana, ginger, and spinach. Have a breakfast packed with fibre and low on calories. This smoothie also has amazing skin benefits.

4. Strawberry Kiwi Smoothie: Fight cold with this drink loaded with vitamin C, vitamin D, and zinc. All you have to do, is take some strawberries, kiwis, oranges, bananas, oatmeal, milk, and honey. You can also add some ice to make your smoothie frosty. Just blend until smooth and serve. If you are calorie conscious, this smoothie without honey has just 304 kcal.

