The 70th Filmfare Awards honored Indian cinema, with Laapataa Ladies winning 13 awards. Abhishek Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan shared Best Actor, Alia Bhatt won Best Actress, and Zeenat Aman received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 70th Filmfare Awards, presented in association with Gujarat Tourism, took place on October 11, 2025, at the iconic EKA Arena in Ahmedabad. The star-studded evening dazzled fans with a glamorous red carpet, spectacular performances, and unforgettable moments honoring the best of Indian cinema.

Hosted by Bollywood’s beloved Shah Rukh Khan alongside Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul, the ceremony was a perfect blend of entertainment and celebration. The event featured energetic performances by Shah Rukh Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kajol, and other top stars, setting the stage for a memorable night.

One of the biggest highlights was Laapataa Ladies, which swept the awards, winning 13 trophies — tying the record previously set by Gully Boy. The film’s remarkable success dominated categories ranging from Best Film to music, screenplay, and acting accolades.

Highlights of the Evening:

Laapataa Ladies emerged as the night’s biggest winner with 13 awards.

Abhishek Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan shared the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) trophy.

Alia Bhatt won Best Actress for her powerful performance in Jigra.

Critics’ Awards went to Rajkummar Rao and Pratibha Rannta for Best Actor and Actress, respectively.

Full List of Winners:

Best Actor in Leading Role Male: Abhishek Bachchan (I Want To Talk), Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion)

Best Actor in Leading Role Female: Alia Bhatt (Jigra)

Critics' Best Actor Male: Rajkummar Rao (Srikanth)

Critics' Best Actor Female: Pratibha Rannta (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Supporting Actor Female: Chhaya Kadam (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Supporting Actor Male: Ravi Kishan (Laapataa Ladies)

Critics' Best Film: I Want To Talk (Shoojit Sircar)

Best Debut Actor Female: Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Debut Actor Male: Lakshya (Kill)

Best Debut Director: Kunal Kemmu (Madgaon Express), Aditya Suhas Jambhale (Article 370)

Best Action: Seayoung Oh and Parvez Shaikh (Kill)

Best Screenplay: Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Story: Aditya Dhar and Monal Thakkar (Article 370)

Best Dialogue: Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Music Album: Ram Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Lyrics: Prashant Pandey (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Playback Singer Male: Arijit Singh (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Playback Singer Female: Madhubanti Bagchi (Stree 2)

Best Adapted Screenplay: Ritesh Shah and Tushar Sheetal Jain (I Want To Talk)

Best Film: Laapataa Ladies

Best Director: Kiran Rao (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Sound Design: Subash Sahoo (Kill)

Best Background Score: Ram Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)

Best VFX: Redefine (Munjya)

Best Choreography: Bosco-Caesar (Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz)

Best Editing: Shivkumar V. Panicker (Kill)

Best Costume: Darshan Jalan (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Production Design: Mayur Sharma (Kill)

Best Cinematography: Rafey Mehmood (Kill)

Special Awards:

Lifetime Achievement Award: Zeenat Aman and Shyam Benegal (Posthumously)

RD Burman Award for Upcoming Talent in Music: Achint Thakkar (Jigra, Mr & Mrs Mahi)

The 70th Filmfare Awards celebrated excellence across all facets of filmmaking, honoring both popular and critical favorites. This grand event reaffirmed the dynamic spirit and creativity flourishing in Indian cinema today.