    Fighter to Merry Christmas- IMDb's 'most anticipated' Indian films of 2024

    First Published Jan 9, 2024, 5:32 PM IST

    While Fighter ranks top, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule comes in second. Singham Again, Welcome To The Jungle, and Kalki 2898-AD are also on the list. Scroll down to check out the top 10 films.

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Poster

    Allu Arjun's Fighter and Hrithik Roshan's Fighter Pushpa 2: The Law, Akshay Kumar's film Ajay Devgn's Singham and Welcome to the Jungle Among many others, have made it to IMDb's list of the most anticipated Indian films of 2024.

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Poster

    The world's most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV series, and personalities presented the 'Most Anticipated Indian Movies of 2024', as decided by the page views of hundreds of millions of monthly visitors to IMDb globally.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Poster

    Hrithik Roshan said about the achievement, “It’s an incredibly positive update that Fighter is the most anticipated Indian movie of 2024, as per IMDb. The response to Fighter’s teaser and songs has been extraordinary, and we hope to deliver a wholesome cinematic experience for our viewers on January 25, 2024. See you at the movies this Republic Day eve!”

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Poster

    Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD is ranked fifth, with Bagheera, Hanuman, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Kanguva, and Devara Part 1 ranking sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth.

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Poster

    Chhaava, Guntur Kaaram, Malaikottai Vaaliban, Captain Miller, Thangalaan, Indian 2, Yodha and Main Atal Hoon, and Jigra are among the other films.

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Poster

    Previously, the biographical drama 12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and starring actor Vikrant Massey, was ranked the highest, with a rating of 9.2 out of 10 on IMDb, and achieved the number one slot on IMDb's Top 250 films of Indian Cinema

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Poster

    Vikrant Massey's film obtained the highest rating in 2023 among all films from across the world, which received at least 20,000 user votes.

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Poster

    The film is based on Anurag Pathak's best-selling novel on IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma's real-life tale.

