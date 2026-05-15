Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit celebrated her 59th birthday with wishes pouring in from Namrata Shirodkar and husband Dr Shriram Nene. On this special occasion, Netflix also announced her upcoming crime-comedy film 'Maa Behen', set for a June 4 release.

Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit turned a year older today, celebrating her 59th birthday amid much warmth and greetings from fans and celebrities alike. Joining in, Namrata Shirodkar also dropped a heartfelt message for Madhuri alongside rare pictures.

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Wishes Pour in for the 'Dhak Dhak' Girl

"Happiest birthday MD! Wishing you a beautiful year ahead filled with happiness, love and good health. @madhuridixitnene," she wrote. Throwing it back to a beautiful era, Namrata Shirodkar shared heartwarming old photos with Madhuri Dixit from their younger days, stirring pure nostalgia. Dressed in simple attire, both Namrata and Madhuri carried a natural charm that defined the era.

Earlier in the day, Madhuri Dixit's husband, Dr Shriram Nene, also shared an adorable post to wish her on the special day. "To my beloved on her birthday. Here is to another amazing trip around the sun and many happy returns! Thank you for always being there for all of us and sharing your warmth and love," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram Among others to send their greetings were Sonali Bendre, Sonam Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Gajraj Rao, Shilpa Shetty, Kajol, Triptii Dimri, and Sophie Choudry.

'Maa Behen': A Birthday Announcement

On the work front for Madhuri Dixit, she will be next seen in the upcoming crime-comedy 'Maa Behen', also starring Triptii and Dharna Durgaa. On Friday, the makers announced the film's premiere date, coinciding with the actor's birthday.

Netflix unveiled the first glimpse of the film described as a "rooted crime-comedy packed with chaos, comedy, and full-blown kaand." The post was shared with the caption, "Dhak dhak ho raha hai? Tareekh note kar lo. Watch Maa Behen, out 4 June, only on Netflix!"

View this post on Instagram Directed by Suresh Triveni, 'Maa Behen' follows a dysfunctional mother-daughter trio, Rekha, Jaya and Sushma, whose lives spiral into chaos after a dead body suddenly appears in their kitchen. As they attempt to hide the truth, the family finds itself navigating lies, panic and intrusive neighbours in a fast-paced comedy of errors.

The film stars Madhuri Dixit as Rekha, alongside Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durgaa as her daughters. Ravi Kishan also features in a key role. The ensemble cast includes Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh and Shardul Bhardwaj.